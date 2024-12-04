Fortnite Leak — December 10th Update Could Add First-Person Mode

NEW FORTNITE UPDATE ANNOUNCED FOR DEC 10 ❄️



• Most likely the leaked "First-Person 5v5 Mode"

• First-Person addon to Creative on December 11

• Winterfest lead-up before likely starting on 33.11

• Chapter 6 Gameplay & Visual Bug Fixes

• Winter Skins, Packs & More.. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/BzxbPz0762