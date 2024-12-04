Fortnite Leak — December 10th Update Could Add First-Person Mode
The release of Chapter 6 was a sight to behold. Following The Finale concert, fans everywhere anticipated battling Godzilla while wearing Oni Masks. Luckily, Epic Games delivered massively by releasing one of the most action-packed iterations of Fortnite yet, but there's still way more to come to the battle royale this December.
Even though Chapter 6 has only been out for a few days, Epic Games is looking towards the next update. We're going to take a look at every feature that's been leaked as a part of the next patch, along with which new modes may be added to Fortnite soon.
When is the Next Update?
Leakers on social media have been posting about what fans should be excited about in the upcoming update. X user @HYPEX shared that the next update is confirmed for December 10th, but we don't know what time of day it will release.
HYPEX also shared what may be available in the December 10th patch. Likely titled V33.11, there'll be more than just a few unvaulted weapons. Although a long-awaited first-person mode is adding the most excitement to the anticipation, it's not the only major aspect of the update.
What Will Release in the December 10th Update?
There are a plethora of exciting features and modes releasing in the V33.11 update. Bug fixes will surely be in the lineup, along with new files relating to Winterfest 2024. The list below details every point of interest you need to know, along with what to expect from an upcoming holiday festival.
First-Person Mode
The ability to play Fortnite through a first-person lens is an enticing idea that could potentially lock in millions of new players. Thanks to HYPEX, we learned that first-person will be available in Creative Mode on December 11th, just one day after V33.11 is set to release.
First-person will likely be playable on custom islands, so you can create totally new game modes with this feature. However, it's rumored by leakers like HYPEX that an official first-person 5v5 mode could release alongside the December 10th patch.
If a 5v5 mode does come to Fortnite, then it'll probably feature action-packed combat with guns that already include first-person scopes. However, entirely new weapons may be released to accommodate the changing point of view. Regardless, first-person will add a whole new way to enjoy the fun-filled battle royale and experience the explosive battles up close and personal.
Unvaulted Equipment
One of Fortnite's main appeals is that it adds an update weekly to unvault equipment, adding constant variety to the ever-growing loot pool. We don't have any confirmation on which weapons, throwables, or other items may be unvaulted.
Japanese-themed items may be introduced, like a new Oni Mask. Since we already have a large assortment of fun toys to use in Chapter 6, it'll probably be a few weeks before there are any notable additions to the loot pool. So far, we've received Japanese blades, elemental Oni Masks, and even speedy motorbikes as a part of the newest season.
General Fixes
Every update adds bug fixes to Fortnite, and V33.11 won't be the exception. Just recently, during the launch of Chapter 6, Epic Games incorrectly banned hundreds of Fortnite accounts. However, the players have now been unbanned and rewarded with 2,000 V-Bucks.
Problems like the one above need fixes, and a shiny new update is the perfect time to implement solutions. Since the Chapter 6 update added so many new features to the third-person shooter, we'll likely see a large round of bug fixes on December 10th to complement the content.
Winterfest
Winterfest is a holiday event that Fortnite has hosted each year to provide players with a cosmetic incentive to play during the winter break. Typically, the Island is covered in a blanket of snow, and dazzling rewards are awarded to fans who log in during the event. The festival usually lasts for around two weeks, which gives players plenty of time to enjoy the frozen fun over the holidays.
Although Winterfest hasn't been confirmed for 2024, it's incredibly likely that the zany frozen festival will return for another excitement-packed year. Since the crossover-rich Chapter 6 has just launched and Fortnite OG is set to return on the 5th of December, it's likely that the free cosmetics will have a Japanese theme.
We don't know exactly what Winterfest 2024 will hold, but HYPEX leaked the possibility of Ice Skates as a new item, which could signal the return of frozen water. Every Fortnite fan is excited to hide in a Sneaky Snowman this December, and the V33.11 update may include hints at what Winterfest will bring in 2024.
Holiday Cosmetics
Alongside the Winterfest hype, there will likely be dozens of new and old holiday cosmetics in the Item Shop following the December 10th update. Popular skins like Tinseltoes may make a long-awaited return, while new outfits could be released for festive movie franchises like Elf. Though no Christmas crossovers are confirmed yet, V33.11 may add new files into Fortnite, which we'll hear about from leakers like HYPEX.
