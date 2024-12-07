First-Person Releases in Fortnite Soon
There are lots of reasons to be excited about Fortnite this December. Chapter 6 and Fortnite OG have both released within the last week, and Winterfest is just around the corner. However, those aren't the only new things that are hopping off the Battle Bus.
RELATED: How to Get All the Spider-Verse Skins in Fortnite: Price, Release Date, All Items
New game modes come to Fortnite every few months, but nothing like a first-person mode has ever been introduced in the past. With news on first-person recently announced, it's time to dive deep into what to expect from the FPS mode coming to Fortnite and when you can jump straight in.
First-Person is Coming to Fortnite
Official X account FortniteGame announced today that a 5v5 FPS mode is diving into Fortnite on December 11th, just days after the launch of Fortnite OG. The mode will be round-based and Epic Games is marketing it as a tactical game mode where the attacking team must plant a Rift Port Device to win. Based on what we already know, the newest game mode is somewhat similar to Rainbow Six Siege. The parallel is further evident by Epic Games introducing attacker and defender teams.
The mode is called Ballistic and will not feature building, which offers a different way to play for those who aren't interested in the fast-paced world of Fortnite build battles. A team will need to secure victory in seven rounds to win the match, which means that a standard session of Ballistic will probably last around 20 minutes.
RELATED: Chapter 1 Live Events are Returning in Fortnite OG
One of the most interesting mechanics in Ballistic mode is the ability to buy gear in-match via the Credits system. You'll start with 800 Credits and then earn more by defeating enemies; then you can spend them on weapons and other items in-between rounds.
You can also choose a Flex Gadget at the start of a new match, like the Proximity Mine or Impulse Grenade. Only one team member will be able to claim access to any given Flex Gadget, offering a unit full of diverse equipment.
It's possible that new action-packed weapons will be introduced periodically to Ballistic to add more variety to the FPS gameplay style, but Epic Games may also balance already-existing guns instead. It's unclear if every player will have 200 HP and Shields, or if maximum HP will be increased to bring Fortnite in-line with other strategic FPS games.
Will Ranked Mode be Available in Ballistic?
For all those who enjoy competitive matchmaking, Epic Games has thought of you too. Ranked mode will be available in Ballistic, allowing you to compete in a more serious environment. However, leaving a Ranked match will grant a penalty that temporarily restricts matchmaking, so be careful not to hop out on a whim.
With a tactical first-person mode being introduced to Fortnite, the Battle Royale is becoming a video game that has a little something for everybody. The Fortnite fan-base will be engaging in first-person warfare in only four short days, and the entire community couldn't be more excited.