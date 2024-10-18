A Fishpool Skin Will Join Fortnite's Deadpool Set
A look at Fortnite’s Fishpool skin has surfaced ahead of its expected release. According to leaker iFireMonkey on YouTube, the skin is expected to launch late on Friday, October 18, or in the days following. ShiinaBR on X also shared in-game screenshots of the skin.
Priced at 3,800 V-Bucks, the skin is part-Deadpool, part-Fishstick, featuring the fishy character dressed in the superhero’s suit. The skin arrives as part of the game’s ongoing Marvel collaboration for Chapter 5 Season 4, which has already received skins ranging from the Avengers to the X-Men.
Developers first shared drawings of the skin at Disney Horizons Live's Fortnite reveal event in August.
The Fishpool skin will likely land as the second-to-last Marvel collaboration of the season, according to ShiinaBR. Fishpool is expected to be followed by a Spider-Woman skin, which is expected to drop on the Fortnite Item Shop on Sunday, October 20.