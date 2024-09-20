Esports illustrated

Better Birds! — What's in the Flocked Together Bundle in Fortinte?

There have been dozens of exciting crossover skins released in Fortnite in the last few weeks. Between big Marvel tie-ins, Disney collabs, and upcoming Fortnitemares cosmetics, there's no shortage of popular IP to get excited about. However, the entire Fortnite community is currently salivating over something with no crossover appeal — a better birds bundle

Leakers and dataminers have been teasing the Flocked Together bundle, considered by many to be a strict upgrade over the previous trio of birds introduced to Fortnite, for days leading up to their release. Now the birds are finally here and we can see — and buy — everything in the bundle. Here's what we got:

Name

Type

Price

Paulie Featherface

Outfit

1200 V-Bucks

Paulie Featherface

Lego Outfit

Free w/ Outfit

Captain Talon

Outfit

1200 V-Bucks

Captain Talon

Lego Outfit

Free w/ Outfit

Corvus

Outfit

1200 V-Bucks

Corvus

Lego Outfit

Free w/ Outfit

Parrot Packer

Back Bling

Free w/ Outfit

Aerie's Attaché

Back Bling

Free w/ Outfit

Ravening Roostbag

Back Bling

Free w/ Outfit

Polly Pointybeak

Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Googly Plume

Wrap

500 V-Bucks

Bleakest Pinfeathers

Wrap

500 V-Bucks

You can purchase the full Flocked Together bundle for 3000 V-Bucks until September 26 at 8pm local time.

Published
