Better Birds! — What's in the Flocked Together Bundle in Fortinte?
There have been dozens of exciting crossover skins released in Fortnite in the last few weeks. Between big Marvel tie-ins, Disney collabs, and upcoming Fortnitemares cosmetics, there's no shortage of popular IP to get excited about. However, the entire Fortnite community is currently salivating over something with no crossover appeal — a better birds bundle
Leakers and dataminers have been teasing the Flocked Together bundle, considered by many to be a strict upgrade over the previous trio of birds introduced to Fortnite, for days leading up to their release. Now the birds are finally here and we can see — and buy — everything in the bundle. Here's what we got:
Name
Type
Price
Paulie Featherface
Outfit
1200 V-Bucks
Paulie Featherface
Lego Outfit
Free w/ Outfit
Captain Talon
Outfit
1200 V-Bucks
Captain Talon
Lego Outfit
Free w/ Outfit
Corvus
Outfit
1200 V-Bucks
Corvus
Lego Outfit
Free w/ Outfit
Parrot Packer
Back Bling
Free w/ Outfit
Aerie's Attaché
Back Bling
Free w/ Outfit
Ravening Roostbag
Back Bling
Free w/ Outfit
Polly Pointybeak
Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Googly Plume
Wrap
500 V-Bucks
Bleakest Pinfeathers
Wrap
500 V-Bucks
You can purchase the full Flocked Together bundle for 3000 V-Bucks until September 26 at 8pm local time.