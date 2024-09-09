Big Upgrades Coming to FNCS 2025
Big changes are coming to FNCS 2025, including a massive prize pool.
The current FNCS season has wrapped up and Epic has shared what esports fans can expect for FNCS 2025. Here is what we learned about the upcoming season.
Fortnite FNCS 2025 Prize Pool
The FNCS 2025 prize pool is an incredible $8M! This is over $1 million more than FNCS 2024.
This past season, the winning team took home $400,000, so this will be a pretty hefty increase.
Fortnite FNCS 2025 Format Brings Trios
The reason for the prize pool increase is largely due to the format change. Next year will be focused on Trios instead of Duos, which is how it's been the last two years.
With three pros winning the grand prize, it only makes sense to increase the amount of cash that's taken home.
FNCS 2025 Sees Return of Siphon
Siphon is returning for next season after not appearing in pro play for two years.
Siphon is a mechanic in Fortnite that allows players to restore their health and shields when they damage an enemy. This will encourage players to be a bit more aggressive instead of hiding and camping.
Before Siphon is implemented in Majors and Globals, Epic has plans to host a separate tournament called the Siphon Trials to see how it goes. This will allow devs to see how Siphon works in the new season.
FNCS 2025 Global Championship Date and Location
No date or venue has been announced thus far. Epic will most likely provide updates on Majors and Global Championship locations and the complete schedule as the season gets closer.