How to Get the New FNCS 'Champion Lachlan' Skin in Fortnite
The Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) is one of the most prestigious Battle Royale esports tournaments. In 2025, Epic Games is honoring several esports personalities who have helped shape the circuit with themed skins. Australian host and content creator Lachlan will receive a 'Champion Lachlan' FNCS skin next, with an accompanying Icon Cup tournament. Here's everything we know about the costume, when it will be released and how fans can get it.
Fortnite's New Lachlan Skin
Australian gamer Lachlan Power, known simply by his gamertag 'Lachlan', is a well-known pro Fortnite player and content creator. As of May 2025, he has over 15 million YouTube subscribers and 883,000 Twitch followers. Lachlan is heavily involved in Fortnite's tournament scene, often participating in creator showmatches and tournaments for charity. He is renowned for his Fortnite Pro-Am involvement and has hosted several Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) events. In 2020, Lachlan received a Fortnite Icon Series skin to commemorate his influence on the title.
Epic Games recently announced that Lachlan will receive a new in-game cosmetic soon. On April 30, 2025, Fortnite revealed an FNCS 'Champion Lachlan' skin with a new color scheme and fresh design. The costume dresses Lachlan in a white hoodie with holographic purple, orange, pink and gold accents. Lachlan showed excitement for the skin on his official X.com account, stating: "Stoked to announce my new Fortnite outfit, available soon!"
When Will the Lachlan FNCS Skin Release?
According to Fortnite's official X.com announcement, the new Champion Lachlan outfit will be available on Wednesday, May 7 2025.
How to Get the Lachlan FNCS Skin in Fortnite
The Champion Lachlan outfit is an upcoming Fortnite Icon Cup prize. Players compete in the Icon Cup in creator-themed challenges to earn regional placements. This reward will only be free to the top 150 players who "place at the top of [their] region" in the tournament's Duos Reload mode. To enter, users need a Fortnite account above level 50 in good standing. Players who don't reach the top 150 ranks will still receive a reward: the Sweatin' Spray is available to anyone who reaches 8 points in the Lachlan Icon Cup.
The FNCS Lachlan skin will also be available sometime after the tournament in the Fortnite shop. Players must pay V-Bucks to purchase it through this avenue.