Who Won the FNCS Global Championship in 2025? - Top Teams & Ranked 2.0 Announced
The FNCS Global Championship just came to a shocking end. Top players like Pollo and Peterbot brought their all, though a few underdogs still managed to steal the spotlight.
With a $450,000 first place prize, the Global Championship provided athletes with an opportunity to earn their spot in the Fortnite hall of fame. We've put together this recap to explain how the competition went down and where the FNCS athletes might go next in 2026 and beyond.
Who Won the FNCS Global Championship?
The winners of the FNCS Global Championship in 2025 are Twis Queasy, M8 Swizzy, and M8 Merstach. The victorious athletes finished with three Victory Royales and 61 total Eliminations, proving their skill on the global stage.
Though Swizzy's team won the entire tournament, the trio Havok IDropfv!, Charry, and QAD Kami managed to secure first place in the final match, placing fourth overall. Despite high fan expectations, previous FNCS champs Peterbot and Pollo didn't manage to make it into the top ten teams, to the surprise of Fortnite fans around the world.
The FNCS Global Championship went in an unpredictable direction, proving that truly anybody can take home the gold in an esports competition.
Peterbot Booed during the FNCS Global Championship
On the first day of the FNCS Global Championship, Ritual, Cold, and Peterbot received less than a warm welcome when announcers showed an image of the trio on screen, as confirmed by a clip posted by Jake Lucky on X. The crowd can be heard booing in the arena, which could be for a couple of different reasons.
A rivalry between Pollo and Peterbot could have inspired Pollo's fans to boo at the trio, though a recent controversy may also be to blame. Last August, a video came to light of Peterbot using slurs while at the Agent House.
Regardless of the reason, it's not too surprising that Peterbot received mixed applause, as he's one of the most notable esports athletes in FNCS history.
Prize Money Won by the Top Ten Teams
Every athlete fought hard to secure their spot during the FNCS Global Championship, so each of the top ten teams is walking away with a significant portion of the prize pool. First place won the most at $450,000, while even tenth place managed to secure a whopping $45,000 for their performance. Take a look below to find out which players won the most during the 2025 Championship.
• 1st Place Prize - $450,000 - TWIS QUEASY, M8 MERSTACH, & M8 SWIZZY
• 2nd Place Prize - $300,000 - M8 MARIUSCOW, HAVOK PIXIE, & M8 VANYAK3K
• 3rd Place Prize - $225,000 - GLORE PANZAR, SETTY, & FALCON JAPKO
• 4th Place Prize - $180,000 - QAD KAMI, HAVOK IDROPFV!, & CHARRY
• 5th Place Prize - $135,000 - XEN BOLTZ, DIG KHANADA, & XEN RAPID
• 6th Place Prize - $90,000 - HAVOK PIXX, BIG DARM, & DEMUS
• 7th Place Prize - $75,000 - PABLOWINGU 888, FREDOXIE, & TJINO
• 8th Place Prize - $60,000 - HAVOK WOX, M8 MALIBUCA, & M8 P1NGFNZ
• 9th Place Prize - $45,000 - REZON, CHAP, MRSAVAGE
• 10th Place Prize - $36,000 - FEAR SHADOW1X, XSET MUZ3X, & SPHINX
How Will the FNCS Global Championship Affect Future Fortnite Esports?
As Twis Queasy, M8 Swizzy, and M8 Merstach are crowned the winners of 2025's Championship, we can expect that these three players will be present in the spotlight throughout 2026. That's not all, though, as Epic revealed their esports roadmap for next year during the latest competition.
Competitive Roadmap for 2026 & Beyond
During the Championship, Epic Games revealed a ton about the future of esports in Fortnite. An official roadmap gives us a glimpse of what to expect in 2026, including the return of the Pro-Am, a Mobile Series, and even Ranked 2.0, which should be huge for everyday players.
Esports fans have a lot to look forward to next year, and as the FNCS Global Championship comes to an end this September, it's nice to know that Epic Games is still fully committed to supporting the esports scene. Turn your attention to the roadmap below for a glimpse at the future of the Fortnite Championship Series in 2026!
• 2026 FNCS - Duos
• FNCS Mid-Season LAN
• Reload Elite Series LAN
• $1M Mobile Series
• Ranked 2.0
• Pro-Am Returns
• LAN Returns to Europe