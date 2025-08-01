How to Watch the FNCS Major 3 Finals - Twitch Drops & Schedule
The FNCS Major 3 Finals are coming up in just a few days, and you'll be able to catch the virtual gun-fights right from your living room. July has been a good month for Fortnite fans, as Superman's debut on the Chapter 6 Island caused quite a commotion, and August is shaping up to be action-packed as well.
We're going to let esports fans in on when they can watch the FNCS Major 3 Finals on both days, along with what to expect. Whether you're an esports fan or a pro player, everyone should tune into the finale of the FNCS Major 3!
What are the FNCS Major 3 Finals?
The FNCS Major 3 Finals represent the last set of matches for a competition that began in July. The best of the best teams from multiple regions are competing to prove their ability, so the Finals will be the ultimate test of skill.
When to Watch the FNCS Major 3 Finals
The Finals take place on August 2nd and August 3rd, with three different timeframes for matches. EU, NA, and BR are all on the schedule, so check out the official times listed below to figure out when to watch on Twitch.
August 2nd Schedule
EU Schedule
• West Coast US (PDT): August 2nd at 6:30 AM - 11 AM
• East Coast (EDT): August 2nd at 9:30 AM - 2 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): August 2nd at 2:30 PM - 7 PM
• Central Europe (CET): August 2nd at 3:30 PM - 8 PM
• Japan (JST): August 2nd at 10:30 PM - 3 AM
NA Schedule
• West Coast US (PDT): August 2nd at 1:45 PM - 6 PM
• East Coast (EDT): August 2nd at 4:45 PM - 9 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): August 2nd at 9:45 PM - 2 AM
• Central Europe (CET): August 2nd at 10:45 PM - 3 AM
• Japan (JST): August 3rd at 5:45 AM - 10 AM
BR Schedule
• West Coast US (PDT): August 2nd at 1 PM - 4 PM
• East Coast (EDT): August 2nd at 4 PM - 7 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): August 2nd at 9 PM - 12 AM
• Central Europe (CET): August 2nd at 10 PM - 1 AM
• Japan (JST): August 3rd at 5 AM - 8 AM
August 3rd Schedule
EU Schedule
• West Coast US (PDT): August 3rd at 7:45 AM - 12 PM
• East Coast (EDT): August 3rd at 10:45 AM - 3 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): August 3rd at 3:45 PM - 8 PM
• Central Europe (CET): August 3rd at 4:45 PM - 9 PM
• Japan (JST): August 3rd at 11:45 PM - 4 AM
NA Schedule
• West Coast US (PDT): August 3rd at 1:45 PM - 6 PM
• East Coast (EDT): August 3rd at 4:45 PM - 9 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): August 3rd at 9:45 PM - 2 AM
• Central Europe (CET): August 3rd at 10:45 PM - 3 AM
• Japan (JST): August 4th at 5:45 AM - 10 AM
BR Schedule
• West Coast US (PDT): August 3rd at 12 PM - 3 PM
• East Coast (EDT): August 3rd at 3 PM - 6 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): August 3rd at 8 PM - 11 PM
• Central Europe (CET): August 3rd at 9 PM - 12 AM
• Japan (JST): August 4th at 4 AM - 7 AM
How to Get the FNCS Charger Back Bling
According to Free FN Rewards on X, new Twitch Drops are on the horizon, as you can earn a free back bling by tuning into the FNCS action on both August 2nd and August 3rd. The FNCS Charger is a new back bling that's red and white, so it's the perfect accessory for earning a victory royale.
You need to watch 60 minutes of any FNCS Major 3 Finals broadcast to acquire your reward, offering players a wide range of time to earn the latest back bling. Watching FNCS broadcasts last week let players earn the FNCS Coin emoticon, so keep an eye out for any new Twitch Drops offered by Epic.
How to Link Your Twitch Account to Fortnite
To link your Fortnite account to your Twitch profile, you need to navigate to epicgames.com, log in to your profile, click on the 'Linked Profiles' tab, then click the 'Linked' option on Twitch. You can then sign in to your Twitch account, completing the linking process.