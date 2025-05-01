Watch the FNCS Pro-Am in IMAX - Earn Exclusive FREE Items
- Learn how to watch the FNCS Pro-Am at your local IMAX theater
- Earn free in-game Twitch drops by watching or attending
- Full viewer guide including tournament format, duos to watch and how to maximize your viewing experience
Excitement continues to build as we get closer to The Fortnite Championship Series Pro-Am, one of the most popular tournaments in all of esports. Combining high-level competitive gameplay with fan-favorite content creators, the Pro-Am offers a unique experience for all Fortnite fans.
For the first time ever, fans will have the opportunity to view the event live in IMAX theaters throughout the country. This is not just a Fortnite tournament; is an immersive experience designed to bring communities together from all across the country.
Fortnite has been at the forefront of the digital entertainment space since its rise in 2017. They have pushed the esports space further with iconic celebrity collaborations, in-game events, and competitive tournaments that have been copied by competitors countless times. This partnership with AMC Theaters and Fandango is their latest major move that may forever change the esports viewing experience.
How to Watch the FNCS Pro-Am Live at Your Local IMAX Theater
Fortnite is teaming up with Fandango and AMC Theaters to bring the FNCS Pro-Am to the big screen. This will allow fans to watch the event alongside their friends in one of the most immersive theater experiences available. Here is the full breakdown:
IMAX Ticket Package Includes
- Admission to the FNCS Pro-Am in your IMAX theater of choice
- Limited-edition 18”x24” FNCS Pro-Am poster (available at theater)
- $10 AMC concession credit
- Twitch Drop code for an in-game Fortnite cosmetic (One code per transaction)
This experience is being offered at AMC Theaters across the country. Below is the full list of every participating theater:
Arizona
- Phoenix, AZ – AMC DINE-IN Desert Ridge 18 & IMAX
California
- San Jose, CA – AMC Saratoga 14 & IMAX
Colorado
- Aurora, CO – AMC Arapahoe Crossings 16 & IMAX
Florida
- South Miami, FL – AMC Sunset Place 24 & IMAX
Kansas
- Leawood, KS – AMC Town Center 20 & IMAX
Illinois
- Schaumburg, IL – AMC Streets of Woodfield 20 & IMAX
Michigan
- Livonia, MI – AMC Livonia 20 & IMAX
Minnesota
- Eden Prairie, MN – AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18 & IMAX
Pennsylvania
- Center Valley, PA – AMC Center Valley 16 & IMAX
Texas
- Stafford, TX – AMC Fountains 18 & IMAX
Washington
- Kent, WA – AMC Kent Station 14 & IMAX
Availability per theater may vary. Check your local AMC Theater listings of Fandango.com for tickets.
FNCS Pro-Am Event Overview and In-Game Drops
The FNCS Pro-Am will take place on Saturday, May 10th starting at 11:00 AM PDT. This year's tournament will be held in the Galen Center on the USC campus.
Consisting of 20 duo teams, the tournament will be played entirely in the Fortnite Reload mode. Each duo will have one notable content creator and one professional player. This year, there is $500,000 up for grabs which will add further incentive for these players to come out on top.
Earn In-Game Rewards
By watching the event live on the official Fortnite Twitch Channel, you can earn an exclusive in-game item. Watch for 90 minutes between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM PDT to earn the FNCS Emblem Spray. Your Epic account must be linked to your Twitch account in order to receive the reward (if you are attending the IMAX event, this drop will be emailed to you after the event has concluded).
If you are attending the event in LA, you will receive the Axe of Champions early. Each attendee will be handed out a physical card at the venue containing a unique code redeemable in the Item Shop. The code must be redeemed within 30 days of May 10th to be valid.
Understanding the FNCS Pro-Am Format
The FNCS Pro-Am is an unique esports tournament because of how the teams are built. One Fortnite professional player is paired with a popular content creator. Each duo will compete in the "Fortnite Reload" game mode which is a fast-paced version of the game that allows players to respawn as long as a teammate is still alive.
FNCS Pro-Am Scoring System
- Points are awarded based on eliminations and placement in each match
- The duo with the highest cumulative score at the end of the event will be crowned the FNCS Pro-Am champions
Duos to Watch at the FNCS Pro-Am
This year's event will feature a lineup of the top professional players and content creators. Here are some of the duos to watch:
- Bugha & Typical Gamer: The 2019 World Champion, and Typical Gamer, known entertaining gameplay
- Clix & Lacy: Clix is a top competitive player who is also a content creating star, and Lacy, the fast-growing FaZe member
- Nick Eh 30 & Queasy: Nick is easily one of the most popular Fortnite content creators and will draw a huge audience
- Lachlan & MrSavage: Lachlan has been a top international Fortnite creator for years and MrSavage is a 4x DreamHack winner
- CourageJD & Cold: After placing 2nd in the 2023 Pro-Am, Courage is back and looking to bring home a championship
How to Watch the FNCS Pro-Am Live
Live in IMAX
If you are interested in viewing the FNCS Pro-Am live in an IMAX theater, make sure to check your local AMC Theater or Fandango to secure your tickets before they sell out. Make sure to arrive early to get your exclusive poster and snacks so you don't miss any of the action.
Watch Live on Twitch and YouTube
If you aren't able to view the tournament in IMAX, Fortnite will be streaming the event live on both their Twitch and YouTube accounts (watching the event on YouTube will not earn you the exclusive Twitch drop).
- Official Fortnite Twitch: Watch Here
- Official Fortnite Competitive YouTube: Watch Here
The broadcast is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM PDT on Saturday, May 10. Be sure to link you Epic and Twitch accounts to earn the exclusive FNCS Emblem Spray.