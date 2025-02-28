FNCS Pro-Am in Los Angeles Announced for May - Ticket Prices, Roster, & More
Throughout the last seven years, Fortnite has continued to increase in popularity, and content creators have grown alongside it. Epic Games has introduced countless in-game cosmetics and promotions for its influencers, but now a new competition is coming to prove who's the best of the best.
Competitive Fortnite has garnered massive attention worldwide. Professional competitions take place all the time, as Epic Games has just announced the latest tournament that'll keep fans on the edge of their seats. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming FNCS Pro-Am in Los Angeles.
What is the FNCS Pro-Am?
Set for May 10th, 2025, the FNCS Pro-Am is a Reload Duos tournament that pairs popular content creators with the most talented FNCS competitors. There will be twenty teams in total, each made up of one influencer and one FNCS player.
Competitors will compete in the Galen Center at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. A $500,000 prize pool is being offered as the reward, so the winning duo will share quite the pot of gold.
According to the Fortnite website, SypherPK, Clix, Mongraal, CourageJD, Lachlan, and even Bugha will all be in the mix. We don't have a full roster of players to share just yet, but it's clear that Epic Games filled the list with the battle royale's most popular celebrities. Bugha won the Fortnite World Cup at only 16 years old in 2019 and fans have continued to follow his Esports journey ever since.
How to Buy Tickets
If you'd like to attend the latest FCNS Pro-Am in person, then you'll need to buy one of two ticket types. Tickets will start being sold soon on the University of Southern California's website for $65 each. For $225, the Live Experience Package offers special items, early admission, and the option to take a picture on stage following the tournament's conclusion.
You can only buy four tickets at once, and attendees under the age of 17 must attend alongside an adult. Epic Games is also hosting a Meet and Greet with its competitors, but you'll only have access if you purchase the add-on to your ticket for $10.
How to Watch From Home
Like other Fortnite competitions, you'll likely be able to watch the FNCS on the official Fortnite Twitch channel. Popular streamers may also broadcast their reactions to the world, offering multiple avenues to view the tournament.
What Are the Competitors Saying?
SypherPK took to X this afternoon to announce his participation in the FCNS Pro-Am on May 10th. In a turn of events, the pro streamer revealed that the competition takes place on his birthday, so hopefully he'll have an exciting day.
Many fans on X, like ColedFront, immediately offered their support for SypherPK under the streamer's post. The Los Angeles FNCS Pro-Am is hosting some of the biggest names in Fortnite history, so this tournament will be heated not just between competitors but between fans as well.
How to Watch Fortnite Esports
The competitive landscape of Fortnite changes with every season. As the battle royale enters the second season of Chapter 6, more and more fans are looking to catch up on the world of Fortnite Esports. You can watch the latest clips of competitive Fortnite on the official Fortnite Twitch channel, along with livestreams of major competitions.