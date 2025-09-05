Fortnite Celebrates FNCS Championship with Loot Pool Update & Double XP Weekend
The FNCS Championship is about to kick off this weekend, and to celebrate the competitive fun, Fortnite is offering everyday players a few extra goodies in their favorite game modes. Blitz, Battle Royale, and even Reload are all affected by the latest event.
Alongside double XP all weekend, a few items have been unvaulted to help you build the ultimate loadout. Get ready for the Weekend of Champions, as the FNCS Championship 2025 may be one of the biggest moments in esports history!
Double XP is Available All Weekend in Fortnite
The weekend of September 6th and 7th will offer a variety of fun bonuses, along with a few item unvaults across Fortnite's many game modes. Double XP has also been turned on for the Weekend of Champions to celebrate the FNCS Global Championship, so now is a great time to farm experience towards your reward passes.
RELATED: How to Watch the FNCS Global Championship 2025 - Every Team & Free Twitch Drops
All of the latest updates are live now and should run until September 7th. We've explained everything added in the Weekend of Champions below in both detailed paragraphs and a quick list for convenience.
• Double XP All Weekend in Fortnite
• Mythic Melee Weapons are available as Starting Weapons in Blitz Royale
• 100% Rare Chest Rate and Loot Update in Reload
• Pump Shotguns and Grapple Gloves Unvaulted in Battle Royale
Mythic Weapons & Golden Llamas in Blitz
For the Weekend of Champions, Fortnite is offering Golden Llamas in Blitz. Plus, players will start with mythic melee weapons over the weekend; a return to the melee meta in Fortnite's newest mode. If you're a fan of the Typhoon Blade or Lightsabers, then it's the perfect time to jump back into Blitz for a Sunday afternoon of fast-paced fun!
RELATED: Beavis & Butt-Head Prices Leaked in Fortnite
Every Chest is a Rare Chest in Reload
In Reload, players can enjoy Rare Chests exclusively, so you'll be able to find powerful loot much quicker. Looting in Reload is often time-consuming since you'll usually respawn multiple times in each match, so the Weekend of Champions is focused on staying in the action. Additionally, Fortnite is offering a skill-shot loot update, signaling that it's a great time to be a Reload fan.
Here's every unvaulted item in Reload on September 5th, according to FN_Assist:
• Charge Shotgun
• Infantry Rifle
• DMR
• Burst Assault Rifle
• Six Shooter
• Marksman Six Shooter
All vaulted items in Reload on September 5th according to FN_Assist:
• Rocket Launcher
• O.X.R. Rifle
• Spire Rifle
• Outlaw Shotgun
• Assault Rifle
• Combat Assault Rifle
• Hammer Assault Rifle
• Tactical Shotgun
• Pump Shotgun
• Modular Gatekeeper Shotgun
• Surgefire SMG
• Rapid Fire SMG
• Tactical Submachine Gun
• Combat Pistol
• Hyperburst Pistol
RELATED: Fortnite Festival Season 10, One Punch Man, Big Loot Pool Changes: August 26 Patch Notes
Competitive Impact: Grapple Gloves Unvaulted in Battle Royale
Last but not least, one of the biggest additions this weekend is the unvaulted items in Battle Royale. Epic has revealed that they're bringing back the Grapple Gloves and Pump Shotgun for the Weekend of Champions, a deadly combination. Additionally, Loolo_WRLD posted that the Boom Bow, Holo Twister AR, and Double Trouble are all now available in Battle Royale's loot pool.
Players should expect to encounter enemies swinging around the Chapter 6 Island, so keep an eye on the sky for incoming players from above. A well-aimed Pump Shotgun shot can take out an enemy in a flash, offering a short-lived meta this September focused on close-combat firefights.