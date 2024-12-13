Fortnite: Does Ballistic Mode Have Ranked? - Leaderboard, Top Player, & More
There are so many official modes to play in Fortnite. From the 100-player Battle Royale to an exciting LEGO paradise, there's always something to do in our favorite third-person shooter. However, Fortnite is going first-person with its newest mode - Ballistic.
Ballistic is an exciting tactical shooter with shockingly smooth first-person action. You can pick from a selection of fun-filled gadgets and buy new guns each round. As many players are jumping into Ballistic for the first time, everyone's wondering whether or not you can play ranked in the newest addition to Fortnite.
Is Ranked Available in Ballistic Mode?
Ranked allows you to compete against enemy players who are similar in skill to you. Many like ranked since it takes away the random elements of matchmaking, and you'll usually play against those who have similar K/D ratios. As ranked is incredibly popular in Battle Royale, such is the case with Ballistic too.
Ranked does exist as a matchmaking option in Ballistic, though it's still a very new mode, so you may encounter more matchmaking errors than you would in Battle Royale. Regardless, it's great that Epic Games has been adding ranked to all of its competitive game modes, especially since Ballistic is a tactical FPS. You start at Bronze and can work your way up to Unreal rank, which secures you as a top player.
Is There A Ranked Ballistic Leaderboard?
Ballistic also offers a leaderboard for ranked mode to determine who has reached Unreal. According to Fortnite Tracker, "im famous btw" is the top player on the leaderboard right now. As such, you'll be able to achieve stardom in Fortnite if you become skilled enough at the action-packed Ballistic mode. Over 200,000 Ranked Ballistic players have already been recorded by Fortnite Tracker, which means that the newest game mode is quite the success and will likely receive support for years to come.