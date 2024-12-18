Fortnite: Downtime for V33.11 Update - Winterfest, Skibidi Toilet, & More

SNOOP DOGG MIGHT ONLY BE AVAILABLE FROM MOBILE QUESTS 🤯



The upcoming Winterfest Snoop Dogg skin (rumored to be based on the "Snoop On A Stoop" decoration) has tags related to mobile quests, similar to the Katalina skin.



While these could be placeholder, I doubt it.



(thanks… pic.twitter.com/EXHQP4qscS