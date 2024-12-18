Fortnite: Downtime for V33.11 Update - Winterfest, Skibidi Toilet, & More
The Island of Fortnite has been through a lot, especially in the last two months. The Halloween event was spooktacular, while Remix Chapter 2 was one of the best mini-seasons we've received yet. Now that Fortnite OG and Ballistic mode are available as permanent additions in the wacky battle royale, it seems as though Epic Games wouldn't dare to add more content on top of it.
However, Winterfest has already been announced and is beginning on December 20th, so it's time for another snowy update to add content to the game files. There are lots of things releasing in the V33.11 update, and we'll walk you through exactly what you can expect after jumping off the Battle Bus tomorrow.
When does Downtime Begin for the V33.11 Update?
The most important question on every dedicated Fortnite player's mind is the exact time that downtime will begin tomorrow morning. In an unusual turn of events for a Fortnite update, the downtime won't start until 7 AM Eastern Time. This time frame is shocking since the servers usually go down the night before or in the early morning.
As per usual, you won't be able to load into a match after around 6:30 AM Eastern, so get your fill of fun before the early morning downtime. If you're wondering when downtime will start in your neck of the woods, then direct yourself to the table below.
Time Zone
Downtime
PDT
4 AM
EDT
7 AM
UTC
12 PM
CET
1 PM
What's Included in the V33.11 Update?
Though the introduction of Winterfest files is the obvious contender for most notable drop in the V33.11 update, it's not the only thing to look forward to this December. New explosive collaborations are also likely to be added in the coming weeks, and not all of them revolve around the holiday season.
Overall, tomorrow's update won't be too notable compared to previous releases since Winterfest isn't launching until Friday the 20th, but it is going to offer a lot of fun-filled items and activities to hold you over until Santa drops down the chimney in Salty Springs.
Winterfest
Winterfest is an annual Fortnite festival that offers a variety of festive cosmetics for free. The Island also undergoes lots of changes during Winterfest, and equipment like the Chiller Grenades or Sneaky Snowmen may return for another round of winter fun.
Oftentimes, Epic Games will release about a dozen cosmetic items themed around the holiday season, then release each one for every day of Winterfest. We don't yet know if this will be the model for collecting vanity items in 2024, but every Fortnite fan is getting ready to unlock skins and pickaxes for no cost at all.
A Snowy Map
There are tons of things that Winterfest may introduce to Fortnite in 2024, though not much is confirmed other than the release date. However, one addition that's very likely to make a comeback is the blanket of snow that's covered the Fortnite Island in previous winters.
Sometimes Epic Games will even freeze lakes and allow you to skate or dance on them. A snow-filled map doesn't change the Fortnite formula very much, but it does make it easier to use items like the Sneaky Snowman, which allows you to hide in plain sight as the popular winter creature. Although snow won't change your gameplay experience, it's a lot of fun to celebrate the winter in a video game as well as real life.
Snoop Dogg & Shaq are Coming Back Soon
Recent leaks from Loolo_WRLD and ShiinaBR on X suggest that Shaq and Snoop Dogg will both be back in Fortnite for the wondrous Winterfest 2024. The celebration wouldn't be complete without a few collaborations, and the beloved celebrities are the perfect people to participate in the festivities. The world-famous personalities might be back as soon as tomorrow, but at the very least, there may be more information announced on December 18th surrounding the collaboration.
It's unlikely that we'll see another concert for Snoop Dogg, but it's possible that he'll receive a new skin. Some X leakers, like Loolo_WRLD, are even suggesting that you may be able to earn it via in-game challenges that are free for everyone. Shaq will probably also get a new outfit, though Epic Games may simply bring his original skin back into the Item Shop for Christmas.
Skibidi Toilet Crossover
It's a strange time to release a Skibidi Toilet cosmetic set since Christmas is right around the corner, but it looks as though Epic Games is still expecting players to eat the items up. Posts by X leakers like ShiinaBR help identify when we might see the release of this crossover, and it looks like it's coming to the Item Shop tomorrow.
Skibidi Toilet is an incredibly-popular online series that gained attention for its wacky animations. Once the hilarious Plungerman sets foot on the Fortnite Island, the whole community will surely be laughing.
New Weapons & Equipment
As with every weekly update in Fortnite, you can expect a few new items to be unvaulted. Guns, explosives, and other tactical items may be included in V33.11, though Epic Games hasn't confirmed the details. The only item we know is coming, according to ShiinaBR, are the Ice Skates, but they may release on December 20th alongside the festive Winterfest event. Other than holiday equipment, new Sprites or Oni Masks may be added tomorrow too.
New Chapter 6 Battle Pass Items
Some new rewards are releasing tomorrow for the Chapter 6 Battle Pass. The cosmetics aren't currently available to view, as the item slots are labeled with a question mark in-game, but the pass does reveal that the styles will be dropping on December 18th.
Since there's already over 100 rewards to unlock, it's great that Epic Games continues to support the battle pass weeks after its release. Expect new variants for Chapter 6 skins tomorrow - possibly even Disney's Baymax.