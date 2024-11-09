Fortnite Geoguessr lets you test your knowledge of classic Fortnite maps
If you've kept an eye on TikTok or Instagram Reels in recent years you'll have no doubt seen Geoguessr (probably from that one guy who is incredibly good at it). But for those unaware, it's an online game that gives you a place on Google Maps street view, and from there you'll need to guess where in the world. However, if you're like me and would suck at this game even if it was just in your region, there's thankfully a version of Geoguessr that takes place in the Fortnite maps of years past.
The eloquently named Fortnite Geoguessr takes the concept of the regular game but throws you into a Fortnite map. So you could find yourself in a POI like Dirty Docks, Pleasant Park, or The Citadel, or just in the middle of the wilderness with nothing but your surroundings to clue you in.
What's the best Fortnite Geoguessr?
The best Fortnite Geoguessr is hosted on Lostgamer.io and gives Fortnite fanatics a number of challenges. You could go for a specific season of the game, an entire chapter, or go the whole hog and have every season of the game eligible to show up. The Lostgamer site also has Geoguessr games for the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Grand Theft Auto V if you ever get tired of Fortnite.
However, while Fortnite Geoguessr is great fun, you're out of luck if you're a latecomer to the game, as only Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 are available in their entirety. Chapter 3 is missing the Chapter 3 Season 4 map; Chapter 4 only has Chapter 4 Season 1, and Chapter 5 is missing entirely. Hopefully these get added to the rotation soon, but for now, there's plenty of maps available.
For those of you who don't want to leave Fortnite to get your Geoguessr fix, there's also a UEFN experience based on the popular browser game. UEFN creator ZernaCreations has built Fortnite Geoguessr | OG Edition in-game, which places you in landmarks found in Fortnite Chapter 1. It then gives you one bullet to fire at the map to guess where you are.
This version can be found with the map code 4749-0459-3824. The added benefit of this one is that you can go into it with a lobby full of players, so you can turn Fortnite Geoguessr into a competitive quiz game.