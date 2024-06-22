Melee Only LTM Leaked For Current Fortnite Season
Leakers have uncovered a new limited time mode possibly coming to Fortnite. Here's what we know so far about the mysterious melee-focused LTM rumored to be coming to the battle royale.
According to leaker Wenso, there is a new limited time mode being worked on that's being given the code name MoonJade. This LTM will only include melee weapons, including:
- Chains of Hades
- Shockwave Hammer
- Kinetic Blade
- Sideways Scythe
- Grapple Blade
- Nitro Fists
Melee LTM Fortnite Release Date
So when is MoonJade coming out? Right now, there is no official release date. Leakers claim it will be "released very soon" but no specific date was shared.
One excited Fortnite player asked if "very soon" meant this current season.
He responded: "I assume so since the lootpool file is finished."
Fortnite fans are excited by the announcement. There hasn't been a limited time mode in Fortnite for a while and the concept of using only melee weapons seems pretty fun. The earlier release date for the Summer Update has many wondering if there won't be a lot of new content after that for a long period of time, meaning that this LTM would be much needed ahead of that break.