Melee Only LTM Leaked For Current Fortnite Season

Epic is working on a new LTM codenamed "MoonJade". This LTM will only include Melee weapons, such as:



- Chains of Hades

- Shockwave Hammer

- Kinetic Blade

- Sideways Scythe

- Grapple Blade

- Nitro Fists



