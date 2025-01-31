Fortnite OG: Season 2 Patch Notes - Tilted Towers, NEW OG Pass, & More
The permanent return of everyone's favorite mode, Fortnite OG, has caused massive amounts of fans to flood the battle royale once more. Season 1 was very successful, so Epic Games is bringing back the second season for more nostalgic fun.
Fortnite OG now offers classic POIs like Snobby Shores, Haunted Hills, and even Tilted Towers. With a giant map to explore and a whole new reward pass to finish, there's no shortage of fun-filled content to experience in the newest game mode.
What's Coming Up in Season 2?
Fortnite OG is back in business this morning, now with all of the most notable Chapter 1 locations. New weapons and cosmetics are also now available, so get ready to see a whole different side of the chapter where all the action started.
The Official Season 2 Patch Notes for Fortnite OG
This is a full list of the official Fortnite OG patch notes for the 1/31 update. Whether you're looking forward to an upgraded loot pool or the all-new Black Knight, the notes below contain everything you need to know about the content introduced today.
Old Haunts Return - Chapter 1 Season 2 POIs
Chapter 1 Season 2 reintroduces POIs from the classic Chapter 1 Season 2, so get ready to cause HOA complaints at Snobby Shores once again! Here are the nostalgic points of interest that await:
Tilted Towers
Let’s be honest, you’re gonna drop here first. Boasting towering high-rises, Tilted Towers is a magnet for both Chests and danger! Take refuge and loot up in the slew of apartment complexes and offices, or brave the streets of the concrete jungle.
Junk Junction
This scrapyard paradise is a treasure trove of loot, but watch out — every car stack and rubbish pile in Junk Junction could be obscuring a sneaky opponent! Even if the coast is clear, you’ll still be under the watchful eye of the Metal Llama.
Snobby Shores
At Snobby Shores, expect high-rolling residences and enough loot to keep up with the Joneses and then some. Can you find the underground bunker in this opulent enclave?
Haunted Hills
Lurking just below Junk Junction is Chapter 1 Season 2’s creepiest spot, Haunted Hills! This dilapidated POI is full of abandoned tombs and crumbling architecture, and enemy players will only add to the scare.
Shifty Shafts
This isn’t your average mining facility! Delve deep into the ground and explore the labyrinth of tunnels that await. The close-quarters combat of Shifty Shafts isn’t for the faint of heart, but there’s always a chance to strike (figurative) gold if luck is on your side!
(Sky)Dive into a Vintage Loot Pool
OG Chapter 1 Season 2 will expand the loot pool with gear from the classic Chapter 1 Season 2 being added on a regular basis:
- Small Shield Potion (live now!) - Need a quick boost to your defense? This is your go-to drink, offering 25 Shield each ‘til you’re at 50!
- Multi-Surface Damage Trap (live now!) - The spike is mightier than the sword. Place the upgraded Damage Trap on a floor, ceiling, or wall to ambush unsuspecting enemies!
- Boogie Bomb - Throw this funky orb into the fray to unleash a momentary, disco-fueled dance party on your foes. Let the rhythm take over and turn the tide of battle in style!
- Suppressed Pistol - The ideal weapon for stealthy attacks. Be quick on the draw and even quicker on the reload to make the most of this sneaky sidearm!
- Cozy Campfire - Need to heal up after a frantic fight? Choose a place for this benign Trap and restore your HP for up to 25 seconds at 2 HP per second. A great opportunity to tell your friends a quick story!
- Chug Jug - The ultimate lifeline in a firefight, this whopping beverage takes quite a bit to consume, but grants full Health and full Shield. Just make sure you’re not interrupted before you chug it all! You can drink the Chug Jug while moving. “Chug along,” as they say!
- Minigun - With no magazine limit, this weapon is the perfect tool for razing buildings or going on a haphazard offensive. Fire away for too long, though, and you’ll become vulnerable with the Minigun’s prolonged cooldown period!
- Crossbow - Swap bullets for arrows. Fun fact: The Crossbow was first introduced as Cupid’s Crossbow before becoming the Crossbow in Season 3!
- Impulse Grenade - Launch yourself to outmaneuver incoming attacks, or end an elevated skirmish by sending enemies to the ground below towards elimination!
Chapter 1 Season 2 OG Pass
An all-new OG Pass is here with 45 tiers of rewards based on the classic Chapter 1 Season 2. Specifically, unlock items inspired by Sparkle Specialist and Black Knight, which were Outfits in the Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass, and Cuddle Team Leader — an Outfit that made its Shop debut in Chapter 1 Season 2.
Like the other Passes in Fortnite, unlock and claim rewards in the OG Pass by earning XP in any Fortnite experience. The OG Pass is a single track of both free and premium rewards. To claim the premium rewards as you earn XP, purchase the Pass for only 1,000 V-Bucks or get it through Fortnite Crew! Included as premium rewards, there are three Outfits in the Pass:
- Sparkle Diva: Shine in style. (Sparkle Diva is claimable right away upon purchasing the OG Pass!)
- Cuddle Team Specialist: Strategy. Stealth. Snuggles.
- Knight Conqueror: The snarling scourge of Fatal Fields.
Of course, there are more than just Outfits to unlock! The Chapter 1 Season 2 OG Pass is full of accessories like Back Blings, Gliders, and Pickaxes. For example, be prepared to shine wherever you go with the Sparkle Satchel Back Bling, fly in on bearcraft with the Cuddle Team Sierra Glider, and don’t axe twice with the Conqueror's Axe Pickaxe.
This Season’s OG Pass also has an unlockable alt Style for each Outfit, and for many of the accessories! The Pass will be available to progress in until the Season ends March 25, 2025 ET.
