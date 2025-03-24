When Does Fortnite OG Season 3 Launch? Full Update Guide
Chapter 6 isn't launching a new season just yet, but Fortnite OG is dedicated to releasing updates nearly every month. With each new iteration, Epic Games provides a whole new reward pass, plus map updates that keep the OG Island feeling fresh.
There's a lot coming to Fortnite OG tomorrow, so we've created this guide to show you what to expect. If you're prepared to return to the days of Chapter 1: Season 3, then get ready for a burst of nostalgia.
When Does Season 3 Release in Fortnite OG?
The third season of Fortnite OG drops tomorrow, March 25th, alongside an updated OG Pass. If downtime is necessary, then it should begin between 3:30 AM and 4 AM Eastern Standard Time, according to the Season 2 OG Pass. Season 3 rewards will include a few new versions of fan-favorite costumes from the very first chapter.
Updates to the loot pool and map are also expected, so there's a lot you should look forward to. The table below lists when Fortnite will likely go down for maintenance in each time zone.
Time Zone
Downtime
PDT
1 AM
EDT
4 AM
UTC
9 AM
CET
10 AM
How Will the Esports Meta Change in Fortnite OG: Season 3?
Fortnite OG's meta is heavily reliant on the Double Pump strategy, so placing a few new guns on the battlefield will help shake up the fun. The Hunting Rifle will likely be in the loot pool this season, switching the meta from close-range shotgun brawls to long-range sniper fights.
If Double Pump doesn't get removed tomorrow, then many players will continue to use it. Even so, extra long-range options will provide more varied play styles in Fortnite OG.
What's Releasing in Fortnite OG with Season 3?
Season 3 will bring back quite a few things from the first iteration of Fortnite: Battle Royale, including popular POIs and power-packed weaponry. Here's what to expect in Fortnite tomorrow.
The Return of Lucky Landing
Season 3's main appeal is Lucky Landing, a beautiful new POI with various buildings to loot and a town center in the middle. Season 2 brought multiple locations back, but we're not expecting as many in Season 3.
Eventually, the meteor will also return to the Chapter 1 Island, but it might not be seen for a few weeks. Otherwise, there'll likely be a few map changes unrelated to the major points of interest, though it's clear that the Island won't change too much.
The Season 3 OG Pass
According to ShiinaBR, Epic Games has seemingly revealed the most notable cosmetics coming in the next OG Pass. Spiritual successors for Raven, Dark Voyager, and Mission Specialist are possibly on the way, though many fans are hoping for a new skin modeled after John Wick.
Additionally, new emotes, gliders, and pickaxes are surely in the lineup of fun-filled cosmetic rewards. It's feasible that Take The L could receive aanother variant in 2025, though Epic Games may instead create new dances altogether.
The OG Pass is available with the Fortnite Crew subscription, but you can typically purchase it separately for 1,000 V-Bucks. Make room in your locker because dozens of new items are coming your way tomorrow.
New Weapons & Equipment
If the Season 3 trailer is accurate, then C4 is in the loot pool. However, more explosives won't change the meta nearly as much as all the new guns. The Hunting Rifle and Hand Cannon will probably make a comeback in Season 3 of OG.
If it returns, the Hunting Rifle will change the meta drastically, especially considering how many pro players compete in Fortnite OG. Since experienced fans are the primary player base, beware of seasoned combatants wielding a Hunting Rifle from afar.
See you later Double Pump, the Hunting Rifle is back in business!
