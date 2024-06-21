Fortnite Summer Update Release Time, Schedule
The Summer Update in Fortnite is coming tomorrow, an unexpected date change that has gamers wondering about what's in store later in the year.
Earlier this week, leakers uncovered a down time schedule that showed when Epic allegedly planned to update the popular battle royale. One of the upcoming down times was said to be June 25, a big Summer Update that happens every year.
Now, data miners have shared that the Summer Update is coming on June 22 instead. That's tomorrow! Here's what to expect.
Fortnite Summer Update Content
Trusted leakers HYPEX and Shiina have shared that the Summer Update is coming on June 22 and is bringing a wide range of exciting new content to keep gamers busy all summer long. This includes:
- Mini Fortnite OG mode
- Summer event content
- New shop items
- Magneto revealed
- Pirates of the Caribbean collab
- July Crew Pack
Epic May Take Long Summer Break
The Summer Update coming earlier than expected and with a massive amount of content sounds exciting initially. But some leakers speculate that this may point at a long break thereafter, with no updates coming for a longer period of time during the summer months while Epic employees take a break from grinding at work.
Without any updates or bug fixes for a 31-day period, some gamers are a bit concerned. Still, the Summer Update content should keep people occupied for a good amount of time.