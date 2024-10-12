The Ultimate Guide To Fortnitemares 2024
Fortnitemares 2024 is finally upon us. With a new event comes a plethora of spooktacular cosmetics and rewarding challenges. Packed to the brim with content, Halloween in Fortnite is shaping up to be especially unique this year.
In collaboration with popular horror movies like Saw, there's no limit to the frights you might experience, including a new collection of scary skins and weapons. In this guide, you'll find everything you need to know about the Halloween event, and how you can earn every free reward available during Fortnitemares.
What Is The Fortnitemares Event?
Fortnitemares is a Halloween-themed event that brings the scary season to the battle royale. Terrifying new skins, exclusive game modes, and updates to the Island are a few of the things you'll experience in Fortnite’s 2024 Halloween celebration.
How Long Will Fortnitemares Last?
Fortnitemares lasts from October 12th to November 2nd, so you have about three weeks to celebrate the Halloween season in your favorite battle royale.
What's New In Fortnitemares 2024?
Fortnitemares 2024 is introducing a collection of new and returning fright-filled cosmetics that will send a shiver down your spine. There are also special game modes and extra challenges to complete, so you'll stay busy throughout October.
The Limited Time Horde Rush Mode Returns
Horde Rush is a limited time mode that's returning during Fortnitemares 2024. In this adventure, you must defeat groups of NPC enemies across the Island, as per the name. After eliminating the boss in a match, you'll win the game mode. The Horde Rush mode is incredibly popular, so its return has been anticipated for months.
Scary Map Additions
Like other events, the Fortnitemares update has added new additions to the map scattered throughout the Island. New landmarks, like Brawler's Patch, have been introduced to the Island for Fortnite’s Halloween update. Old locations have also received spooky decorations and other upgrades, so even returning content is fresh during Fortnitemares.
New Halloween Equipment
A few spooktacular items have been added to Battle Royale mode to switch up the meta, specifically items themed after the October holiday. Boom Billy is an explosive doll, which rides a tricycle to its enemy before exploding in a blaze of glory.
Even more exciting, a Chainsaw has been added to Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode, so you can now ride a powerful weapon directly toward your enemy and then cut through with record speed. Both items are available within chests and as ground loot, but they're only available for a limited time.
A few vaulted items are also making a return, including the Witch Broom, Wood Stake Shotgun, and Pumpkin Launcher.
Spooky Cosmetics
Dozens of Halloween skins, pickaxes, and other cosmetic items are returning to the shop temporarily during Fortnitemares, such as the Skull Trooper Jonesy costume.
A variety of new cosmetics are also being introduced in October of 2024, so you can add a few new items to your locker. Leatherface and Jigsaw skins are both coming to Fortnite in the new update, according to a loading screen, in addition to new The Nightmare Before Christmas cosmetics that leaker @SamLeakss identified.
Free Challenges & Rewards
Fortnitemares has an exciting assortment of rewards for you to earn in 2024 by completing challenges. Rewards include the Horde’s War Wheel back bling for completing three quests, the Fiendish Wand for finishing eight quests, and the Great Scarecrow glider for knocking out every challenge offered during Fortnitemares. There are 11 challenges to complete in total at this time.
The Horde Rush mode will also offer challenges during this year’s Fortnitemares, but the reward will always be XP. These quests will be unlocked over time throughout Fortnitemares 2024.
Brick Or Treat LEGO Pass
The Brick or Treat LEGO Pass includes a new set of quests and rewards that you can earn to celebrate the Halloween season. You can complete quests to earn studs, which allows you to unlock shiny new items in the Brick Or Treat Pass.
Spilt-screen multiplayer is also now available in LEGO Fortnite, so there are an assortment of new additions to the block-themed mode for you to try.
Third-Party Collaborations In Fortnitemares 2024
There's a collection of third-party collaborations that will be popping up during Fortnitemares in 2024. Some feature characters from franchises new to Fortnite, while others are returning, but regardless, you can expect a large selection of cosmetics from popular horror media, such as The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Although most collabs are exclusively cosmetic, Saw offers a new in-game challenge themed around the horror franchise's traps. Keep an eye out for Billy the Puppet. If you see him displayed on a monitor, you can inch closer to take on the challenge of defeating another player, but you have to act fast because you're forced to wear a headpiece that explodes if you don't beat your target in the time allotted.
A comprehensive list of third-party collaborations includes the following franchises, although more crossover cosmetics may be added throughout October.
- Edward Scissorhands
- Saw
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Venom
- Disney Villains
Symbiote Cup
The Symbiote Cup is a new Fortnite competition taking place on October 22nd. A Battle Royale Duos Tournament, the Symbiote Cup is a chance to compete for early access to the Agony and She-Venom skins. You have to rank in the top teams for your region to receive a reward, but it's still worth trying if you're a Venom fan or enjoy competitive Fortnite.