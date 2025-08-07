Fortnite: Two Horror Icons Rumored for Fortnitemares This Year
Halloween is an exciting time to be a gamer, as recent years have seen an influx of multiplayer games offering events around the spooky holiday. Epic Games hosts Fortnitemares every year, a festival that brings free rewards and terrifying enemies to the battle royale.
Fortnitemares is growing closer as we enter the final weeks of summer, so it's time to dive into the latest leaks surrounding one of Fortnite's most popular seasonal events. The monsters are coming, and they may bring a swarm of giant bugs with them this October!
Jason Voorhees Rumored for Fortnitemares 2025
The biggest leak we have for Fortnitemares 2025 so far comes from Wensoing. The leaker has indicated that a Friday the 13th collab could be in store for players this Halloween, with Wensoing specifically stating that Jason Voorhees is planned to be part of the Fortnitemares event.
Jason will likely receive his own skin, but Wensoing also explained that there may be a new medallion themed around the horror character. A Voorhees Medallion could allow you to regenerate HP or offer a boost to your character's strength in some way. Regardless of how it works, Jason Voorhees would be a fantastic addition to Chapter 6, as Friday the 13th is due for a crossover into the world of Fortnite.
Other Weapons Rumored for Fortnitemares 2025
Wensoing and Loolo_WRLD just shared new info about which items we'll see in Fortnitemares this year. The Witch Broom, Chainsaw, Pumpkin Launcher, and Vampire Stake Shotgun may all be unvaulted according to the leakers, and a new mythic called the Stalker Knife could also be on the way, which offers a sneak mechanic. Witch Brooms will now have durability, too.
Leaker Wensoing speculates that the Stalker Knife could be in reference to Ghostface, so we may get more than just the Friday the 13th collab. The mythic could even add a tracking mechanic, offering a unique Ghostface experience.
Esports Impact: How Will Fortnitemares Affect Competitive Play?
Those competing in the esports scene or ranked play need to know how Fortnitemares will switch up their favorite competitive modes. Last year, we received a powerful chainsaw that acted as a weapon as well as a mobility item. If Fortnitemares adds a few new guns or mythics, then you may have to adjust your preferred loadout in ranked.
Wensoing has revealed that a Jason Voorhees Medallion could be coming to Fortnite in October. The Friday the 13th character is incredibly strong, so we expect that any items themed around Jason would significantly shake up the meta in competitive spaces.
Fortnite is always adjusting its loot pool, so Fortnitemares in 2025 will probably continue this trend by replacing the mythic with something a little spookier. Season 4 is off to a fun start, and Fortnitemares could end up being one of the best events this year, offering a fitting finale for Chapter 6.