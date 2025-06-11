Fortnite: FOX Father's Day Collab Skin Bundle Prices, Release Date Leak Early
Fortnite is celebrating Father's Day with a FOX collab featuring TV's most famous dads. Bob Belcher, Hank Hill and Cleveland Brown will all grace the battlefield with majestic grilling skills and big Battle Royale plays. Let's review the full contents and final costs of the bundles.
Fortnite's FOX Father's Day Collab: What's Included?
On June 7 2025, Fortnite leakers including Epic Games partner @ShiinaBR began teasing a Father's Day skin bundle drop on X.com. Details continued emerging, and Fortnite fans soon learned the event would involve a collaboration with FOX and feature 3 of the most famous TV dads: Bob Belcher from 'Bob's Burgers', Hank Hill from 'King of the Hill' and Cleveland Brown from 'Family Guy' and 'The Cleveland Show.'
The three will each sport distinct Back Bling and Pickaxe accessories referencing their occupations (for example, Cleveland's pickaxe is a mailbox to reference his postal worker career) and hobbies (Hank Hill's pickaxe is a pair of grilling tongs). Here's a quick list of every Fortnite FOX Father's Day bundle's contents:
Bob Belcher Bundle
- Bob Belcher Skin
- Bob's Burger Turner Pickaxe
- Wing Burger Back Bling
- Burger of the Day
- Bob's Happy Dance Emote
Hank Hill Bundle
- Hank Hill Skin
- Grilled Meat Tongs Pickaxe
- Strickland Propane Bottle Back Bling
- Thirsty Round Emote
- Gas Pressure Wrap
Cleveland Brown Bundle
- Cleveland Brown Skin
- Cleveland's Mailbag Back Bling
- Mailbox Pickaxe
- Postman's Walk Emote
When Does the Fortnite FOX Father's Day Collab Release?
The Fortnite FOX Father's Day collab will reportedly release on Friday, June 13 2025. This places its arrival two days before Father's Day 2025, which falls on Sunday, June 15.
Fortnite FOX Father's Day Collab: All Costs
Each Fortnite FOX Father's Day skin bundle will have a different price point. Hank Hill's skin set will reportedly cost the most, while Cleveland's will cost the least. In addition, all Fortnite FOX Fathers' Day skins are available for V-Bucks, Fortnite's premium in-game currency.
- Hank Hill Bundle (King of the Hill): 2,000 V-Bucks
- Bob Belcher Bundle (Bob's Burgers): 2,000 V-Bucks (About 21 USD)
- Cleveland Brown Bundle (Family Guy): 2,000 V-Bucks (About 19 USD)
Players can purchase the FOX Fortnite skins separately for a lower price point. Every individual Father's Day skin will cost 1,500 V-Bucks (About 14 USD). Pickaxes, Back Blings and other accompanying cosmetics are also available as smaller single purchases:
- Bob's Burger Turner Pickaxe: 500 V-Bucks
- Wing Burger Back Bling: 500 V-Bucks
- Bob's Happy Dance Emote: 400 V-Bucks
- Burger of the Day: 400 V-Bucks
- Cleveland's Mailbag Back Bling: 500 V-Bucks
- Mailbox Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
- Postman's Walk Emote: 400 V-Bucks
- Grilled Meat Tongs Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
- Strickland Propane Bottle Back Bling: 200 V-Bucks
- Thirsty Round Emote: 500 V-Bucks
- Gas Pressure Wrap: 500 V-Bucks
Esports Impact
Fortnite's collaborations help consolidate fandom enthusiasm and expand the game's influence. Existing audiences with identifiable interests are easier to market to, and each Father's Day collab show has a vast fanbase.
As with every major skin collab release, the Fortnite FOX skins will probably cause a player base spike. This means users will likely notice faster queue times and more active lobbies as a result. The skins will not provide any competitive advantages, but they will certainly motivate more Fortnite players to join in and chase the Victory Royale.