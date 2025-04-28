Fortnite Offers New Champion Clix Skin for FREE in Duos ICON Cup
With over 8.2 million Twitch followers and 3.6 million YouTube subscribers as of April 2025, Cody "Clix" Conrod is one of Fortnite's most famous content creators. Alongside the influencer side of esports, Clix has experience with Fortnite's pro circuit and has competed since 2018. In April 2025, he will receive a new free FNCS skin to commemorate his placement in the FNCS 2025 NA Major and prepare for the Fortnite Pro-Am next month. Let's explore everything we know about the skin, its release date and Clix's win.
Clix's FNCS Major Placement
Clix is most well-known among the Fortnite community for his streaming and content. He regularly participates in challenges, streams his Ranked play, commentates on game updates and posts vlogs. However, Clix also has a hefty pro play resume. He has entered competitive Fortnite tournaments since 2019 and played for household name orgs, including NRG. As of 2025, he is signed to American organization XSET and has reportedly surpassed 654,000 USD in Fortnite winnings according to Liquipedia. In March 2025, Clix also earned a permanent place in Fortnite and joined the title's Icon Series skin line, which celebrates content creators who have impacted the game and its community.
Uniquely, Clix has taken home trophies in streamer events and traditional esports tournaments alike. Primarily playing in Trios, he won the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Showdown in 2019 and emerged victorious from the third Streamer Bowl. Clix also qualified for the Fortnite World Cup in 2019 at just fourteen years old. Throughout 2024 and early 2025, Clix placed in three FNCS Majors. On April 27 2025, Clix again qualified for an S-tier event in the 2nd NA Central FNCS Major, placing second and earning a Trios spot in the 2025 FNCS 2025 Global Championship.
Clix earned his placement with teammates Higgs and Eomzo, and the team claimed 76,000 USD in winnings. The group lost first place to fellow team Ritual, Peterbot and Cold, who qualified for the FNCS 2025 Global Championship through the first NAC Major. The two groups were locked in a close battle, and things seemed neck-and-neck for most of the tournament. Watchers took special notice of Peterbot and Clix's rivalry, since the two often engaged in combat and had close statistics. Both teams performed strongly and it was one of the closest FNCS Majors in recent years, but several upsets, including Higgs failing to splash and revive Clix, ultimately cost Clix, Higgs and Eomzo the game.
Clix's Free FNCS Skin
On April 28 2025, Fortnite leaker @HYPEX revealed a fresh FNCS Clix skin would soon arrive in the game's shop. The costume will celebrate Clix's Icon Cup tournament, where Fortnite players can compete for a 20,000 USD prize pool. It shows Clix in a bright purple suit with gold accents.
How to Unlock the Fortnite FNCS Clix Skin
To obtain the Clix FNCS skin, Fortnite players must participate in the Fortnite Clix Icon Cup in Duos mode. The limited-time event will occur on Saturday, May 3 2025. Generally, Fortnite's Icon Cups carry a theme commemorating one of the title's key influencers or personalities. To join the Clix Icon Cup, players must be verified on their Epic Games account, have an account level over 50 and enable two-factor authentication.
Players who don't earn the skin during the event can still rest easy — the Champion Clix outfit will return to the Fortnite shop at a later, unspecified date so they can pick it up using V-Bucks.
Esports Impact
The Fortnite community has embraced Clix from both casual and competitive esports perspectives, and his Major placement further solidifies his status as a pro player alongside his repute as a content creator. It aligns with a recent trend of content-focused esports influencers, who supplement their tournament income and engage fans by continually building their brands.
In addition, this win opens up a new rivalry storyline. Clix's Major placement will place him back in contention with Ritual, Peterbot and Cold as they vie for glory in the upcoming FNCS 2025 Global Championship. Clix and Peterbot each have something to prove: Clix has qualified for the FNCS Global Championship several times, the first being when he was fourteen, but has not yet won. Peterbot is well-known as one of the greatest Fortnite competitors in the game's history and must fight to retain the title.
Clix's competitive trajectory through 2025 has trended in a positive direction. The Fortnite esports world is watching closely to see how he will proceed from the FNCS NAC Major's momentum.