How to Get the Free Fortnite First Order Stormtrooper Skin
The Fortnite community will soon launch into a galaxy far, far away with the game's Disney collaboration. The title will offer players a free First Order Stormtrooper skin to prepare for its upcoming Star Wars overhaul. Let's explore the key facts about the costume, including how to obtain it, when it will be released and how it will impact the game.
New Fortnite First Order Stormtrooper Skin
On April 30 2025, Fortnite revealed a fresh free cosmetic opportunity for players via a press statement and a post on X.com. The game's Star Wars collab throughout May 2025 will allow players to experience Disney content through Fortnite's Unreal Engine and Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) platforms.
Part of this venture relies on players connecting their existing Disney pages with their Fortnite accounts. To encourage this initiative, Fortnite is rewarding players who link their profiles with a free First Order Stormtrooper skin. The costume pays homage to countless Star Wars media where these white-suited villains enforced totalitarian rule across the galaxies.
Epic Games states regarding the collaboration:
"This is a first step to enable Fortnite players and Disney fans to seamlessly move between Epic and Disney’s ecosystems as we work to build an all new Disney games and entertainment universe connected to Fortnite."
Related Article: Fortnite Star Wars Event Schedule - Updates, Timeline, Meta Impact
Release Date
The First Order Stormtrooper is currently available in Fortnite as of April 30 2025. It will only be free for three months — the costume will be unavailable after August 31 2025.
How to Get the Free Fortnite Stormtrooper Skin
To earn the First Order Stormtrooper costume, Fortnite players must follow these steps:
- Navigate to your Epic Games account and sign in.
- Go to the Account page. Select Apps and Accounts.
- Find the MyDisney option and select it. Click "connect."
- A pop-up will open to the MyDisney site. Follow instructions to confirm the link.
The Stormtrooper skin will automatically appear in your Fortnite Locket after this process is complete.
Important Note: Some users in Ukraine and the Middle East are reporting difficulties obtaining the Stormtrooper skin. It may be unavailable in some regions.
Do I Need Disney+ to Get the Fortnite Stormtrooper Skin?
No, players do not need to pay for Disney+ to get the free Fortnite First Order Stormtrooper costume. All you need is a MyDisney account, and making one is completely free. Epic Games also states there will be "more benefits to come" for players who link the two platforms, so doing it now could ensure users don't miss out on later opportunities.
Esports Impact
The First Order Stormtrooper skin, alongside the larger Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration, will bring a new fandom audience to Fortnite esports. It may also have a wide reach among different generations of gamers, since the Star Wars franchise has lasted nearly five decades after its first installment, A New Hope, was released in 1977.
The Fortnite community is also quite happy with the free cosmetic opportunity. As with most highly anticipated skin drops, the new Stormtrooper costume could also be a factor that increases Fortnite's player count.