Fortnite: Free Rewards Available During the FNCS Major 3
If esports or free cosmetics are your jam, then you won't want to miss the FNCS Major 3 this July. In the upcoming competition, talented players will go head-to-head to prove their Fortnite skills, plus fans can grab a special reward for tuning in to the fun.
The FNCS Coin Emoticon is free for all players who watch the Major 3, so let's jump into when you can catch the competition, along with what to expect from the battle royale's latest tournament.
What is the FNCS Major 3?
The FNCS Major 3 is a notable Fortnite competition consisting of three broadcasts over the next two weeks. Competitions like these help determine which players advance further. Groups 1 through 3 will have their work cut out for them, while fans can grab a special memento to mark the occasion.
How to Unlock the FNCS Coin Emoticon
Rewards are often offered to fans for watching tournaments or live streamers. The latest reward is the FNCS Coin Emoticon, which Fortnite players can earn by watching one of the FNCS Major 3 broadcasts.
According to the official Fortnite Competitive X account, simply watching a stream will grant you the reward at no cost. The days you can watch the FNCS broadcasts include July 20th, 26th, and 27th, so read further to find out the exact time that each stream begins in your time zone.
Fortnite fans can also earn a free wrap, jam track, the Champion Crystal outfit, and the FNCS Wand pickaxe by placing in the following positions in the Solo Champion Crystal Cup on July 19th, according to a post by ShiinaBR.
•Players in EU - 1st through 2000th
•Players in NAC - 1st through 1800th
•Players in Other Regions - 1st through 200th
Official Schedule for the FNCS Major 3
The FNCS Major 3 is set to begin at 10:45 AM Eastern Time for EU groups and 4:45 PM Eastern Time for NAC groups on every day of the event, including July 20th, July 26th, and July 27th. The lists below will help you navigate when you can watch in each time zone.
EU Groups Broadcast Time
• West Coast US (PDT): July 20th, 26th, and 27th at 7:45 AM
• East Coast (EDT): July 20th, 26th, and 27th at 10:45 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): July 20th, 26th, and 27th at 3:45 PM
• Central Europe (CET): July 20th, 26th, and 27th at 4:45 PM
• Japan (JST): July 20th, 26th, and 27th at 11:45 PM
NAC Groups Broadcast Time
• West Coast US (PDT): July 20th, 26th, and 27th at 1:45 PM
• East Coast (EDT): July 20th, 26th, and 27th at 4:45 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): July 20th, 26th, and 27th at 9:45 PM
• Central Europe (CET): July 20th, 26th, and 27th at 10:45 PM
• Japan (JST): July 21st, 27th, and 28th at 5:45 AM
New Blitz Reward is Available for Free
Alongside the FNCS Coin Emoticon, you can also unlock the Blitz Axe for free by logging into Fortnite between now and July 29th, as ShiinaBR shared on X. Blitz has been received well by the Fortnite community, so keep your eyes open for future free rewards for the latest mode. Free cosmetics have been becoming more common over the years, so hopefully this trend continues.