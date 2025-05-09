All NPC Locations and Rewards in Fortnite Galactic Battle - Mace Windu, Darth Maul
- Mace Windu and Darth Maul make their first appearance in Fortnite Galactic Battle
- Learn where to find every NPC on the map and what valuable items they offer
Fortnite Galactic Battle, has immersed players into a Star Wars-themed season packed with new characters, lightsabers, force abilities, and vehicles that have heavily impacted gameplay. As part of the season, Star Wars characters are scattered across the island as NPCs (non-playable characters) offering quests, battles, and exclusive rewards. Each NPC rewards players with items or abilities that can greatly increase your power, so knowing where to find each NPC is essential.
Today, Fortnite has introduced five new NPCs, Han Solo, Leia Organa, Luke Skywalker, Mace Windu and Darth Maul. These iconic characters from Star Wars will provide additional opportunities for players to gain exclusive rewards and powerful abilities.
Here’s a complete guide to every NPC in the Galactic Battle season, including their locations, how players can interact with them, and the rewards they offer.
For a full Guide on how to acquire Darth Maul and Mace Windu's iconic lightsabers, check out our guides below:
1. Han Solo
Located at the Outpost Enclave, Han Solo offers two different items. You can purchase both the Rift to Go and BARM-ST12 Scatter Blaster from Han to boost your early-game looting and rotational ability at the Enclave.
2. Leia Organa
Leia Organa is going to be found in between Lonewolf Lair and Brutal Boxcars and offers two items for players to acquire. Leia offers a Storm Circle Hint as well as the A280-CFE Blaster Rifle. These items can be incredibly impactful for players looking to gain rotational advantages over other squads.
3. Luke Skywalker
Luke Skywalker can be found in the area North of Shiny Shafts and offers players two items. You can purchase a Patch Up and a DL-44 Blaster Pistol from Luke. While not incredibly impactful, these items can help if you need supplies in a pinch.
4. Mace Windu
Launching on May 8, Mace Windu’s hologram will appear at random locations. He offers players a purple lightsaber along with the Force Pull ability. Interact with him to train with the light side and gain access to these abilities. Find Mace Windu on the map by looking for the Purple Lightsaber icon.
5. Darth Maul
Also debuting on May 8, Darth Maul’s hologram will offer dark side training for players. Completing his training rewards players with a red lightsaber and the Force Throw ability. Find Darth Maul's hologram on the map indicated by the Red Lightsaber icon.
6. General Grievous
General Grievous roams in the area north of Masked Meadows and the Outpost Enclave. Grievous currently offers Health for Shields and he sells Shield Bubble Jr. Shield Bubble Jr will cost you 120 gold bars. These items will be particularly helpful when rotating out of battle at Masked Meadows or the Outpost Enclave which is why he is positioned in this area.
7. Rey (Hologram)
Rey’s hologram is scattered throughout the map and functions as a light side Force Trainer. Train with Rey to gain a blue lightsaber and learn the Force Push ability. This ability shoves everything in front of you and could be a great tool to utilize in combat.
8. Emperor Palpatine (Hologram)
Palpatine’s hologram is located throughout the island and activating them starts his dark side force training. Upon completion, you’ll receive a red lightsaber and unlock the Force Lightning ability. This ability can be used to damage players and has been a great tool in battle so far this season.
9. Captain Phasma
Captain Phasma is located at the First Order Base, where players have the opportunity to battle her. Defeating her will earn you Phasma’s F-11D Blaster and a First Order Medallion which extends the overheat duration for plasma rifles located all around the island. Gaining both of these powers grants players an incredible power advantage and should make Phasma a top NPC priority for groups looking to utilize NPCs to gear up.
10. Wookie Team Leader
Wookie Team Leader can be found patrolling the park area of Masked Meadows. This friendly NPC sells both the Epic-rarity CR-2 Blaster and the Rare-rarity ACP Scatter Blaster. The CR-2 Blaster is currently unavailable for purchase but should become available in upcoming updates. The ACP Scatter Blaster will cost you 200 gold bars. While these aren’t the most impactful NPC rewards this season, interacting with the Wookie Team Leader could be a great way to boost your early-game loot if you drop in Masked Meadows.
11. Poe Dameron
Poe Dameron is stationed at the Resistance Base, where he assigns players an X-Wing quest. When you complete this quest, you are rewarded with the Legendary-rarity A280-CFE Blaster Rifle. He also sells the Rare-rarity CR-2 Blaster for 200 gold bars. Poe is easily one of the most impactful NPCs this season due to the fact you can acquire a legendary weapon through his questline.
12. Shadow Blade Hope
You’ll also find Shadow Blade Hope at the Resistance Base, where she sells two different items. The Rare-rarity A280-CFE Blaster Rifle will cost you 200 gold bars and the Rift to Go will cost you 300 gold bars. The Rift to Go is the more impactful item by far as it will allow for instant rotations out of the Resistance Base.
13. Vengeance Jones
Also located at the Resistance Base, Vengeance Jones sells the Rare-rarity DLT-19 Blaster Rifle for 200 gold bars and the Thermal Imploder for 600 gold bars. It is clear that for players carrying a surplus of gold bars, the Resistance Base is the clear choice to land and quickly gear with legendary weapons, imploders, and an instant rift rotation.
14. Darth Vader Samurai
This unique version of Darth Vader can be found at Vader Samurai’s Solitude, a menacing fortress on the island. Players must first defeat his guards before gaining the opportunity to take on Vader himself. The reward for taking Vader down is a different red-colored lightsaber. This lightsaber not is powerful on its own, but also grants the Force Saber Throw ability which flings your lightsaber forward like a boomerang.
Esports Impact
These NPCs offer very unique combat options that highly skilled players can take advantage of. In a season that is operating with blaster rifles only, abilities like Phasma’s First Order Medallion can be super impactful for battles in competitive tournaments. With the loot and abilities offered at the First Order Base, it is very likely that pro players will be landing at this location and attempting to take down Phasma themselves.
Every force ability can offer unique ways for players to gain an advantage in battle. The Force Push ability seems like a great escape tactic if you run out of blaster charge or need to heal up when an enemy is in close-quarters. Every ability will continue to be used by pro players in creative ways as we approach some of the biggest tournaments of the year.
These unique NPCs help shape player experience on the island and are great alternative routes for players to gain powerful gear and abilities. Knowing what these NPCs offer is crucial for optimizing your party’s strategy in-game. Stay tuned for more updates as Fortnite continues to update the map and add additional NPCs and items to the Galactic Battle Season.