Why are Fortnite Fans so Excited about this General Grievous Skin?
The latest iteration of Chapter 6 has been a blast for Star Wars fans. With an entire season based off the popular movie franchise, it's no surprise that so many players have returned to gain control of the force.
A collection of Star Wars skins has recently entered Fortnite, both through the Item Shop and the Battle Pass. Among the familiar characters is General Grievous, though his face isn't actually shown. Here's what you should know about General Grievous' recent debut.
Why are Players Excited about General Grievous?
The General Grievous skin has two variants, which isn't uncommon for a Battle Pass outfit. However, the most notable aspect of the latest costume is what isn't shown. The artists took careful consideration in designing a proper skin for General Grievous, including his actual face, though it isn't visible in-game. The Warlord Grievous style has his entire face hidden under the mask, showing the deep dedication behind the artist's work.
RELATED: Where is AI Darth Vader in Fortnite? - Location, Questions, & More
The alien's face is what you might expect; somewhat human-like but longer than a normal head. Unfortunately, there's currently no way to unlock a style for General Grievous that reveals his face, so fans will have to rely on X users like WizarConcepts and HYPEX to view the Fortnite skin's hidden likeness.
How to Get General Grievous in Fortnite
General Grievous is in the Battle Pass this season, but he isn't found in the standard track. Unlike other skins in the pass, Grievous is obtained separately by earning levels. You need to gain 14 levels to unlock General Grievous, while the Warlord Grievous style requires 28 levels.
RELATED: Fortnite: The 10 Best Weapons in the Star Wars Season
Alongside General Grievous, his reward track comes equipped with 12 extra items, including a cape and guitar. The Magnaguard Electrostaff is especially notable as the General's pickaxe, plus it glows purple. Earning 28 levels is required to collect every General Grievous cosmetic, and you only have until June 7th before the pass switches.
How Has Star Wars Affected Fortnite Esports?
Like any crossover based around an action-packed franchise, many new weapons and vehicles have dropped into Fortnite this May. X-Wings, Fighters, and an entire collection of lightsabers can all be found on the Chapter 6 Island, and they're dramatically changing how players handle combat.
Most lightsabers offer a force power, further solidifying the unique melee meta that's taken over Fortnite throughout 2025. On top of the lightsabers, X-Wings and Fighters allow players to take to the sky and fire high-damage blasters.
RELATED: X-Wings & Tie Fighters Buffed — Fortnite v35.10 Patch Notes
Overall, lightsabers and vehicles are dominating in the Star Wars season, while guns have taken a backseat. A few new blasters could be released before the end of this season, though they likely wouldn't topple the X-Wing meta, especially since vehicles were recently buffed.