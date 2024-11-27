Will Godzilla Be a Skin in Fortnite?
As Chapter 6 approaches quickly, Fortnite fans have many pressing questions that need answers. Some are curious how the OG Battle Pass will work, while others are more interested in the new mechanics coming to the battle royale in December. One of the biggest mysteries lies in the Chapter 6: Season 1 theme - Japan and Godzilla.
Thanks to leakers like @ShiinaBR, we not only know that Godzilla will be a focal point in the upcoming season, but that the terrifying giant will be introduced as a boss and even have a skin. The outfit likely won't be huge, but it will probably be biigger than a standard Fortnite costume, similar to Thanos. Since Godzilla will be an important figure in Chapter 6, it may even be a Battle Pass reward.
Will Godzilla be a Boss in Fortnite?
Leaker @ShiinaBR confirmed in the X post that Godzilla will be a boss in Fortnite. Previous bosses have allowed you to add them to your team as companions after their defeat, but Godzilla may be different since the fan-favorite monster will be the center of Chapter 6's first season.
Whether Godzilla roams the Fortnite map or is stationary at one location also remains to be seen. Chapter 6 is set to have a Japanese theme, so it makes perfect sense that Godzilla is jumping off the Battle Bus soon. @ShiinaBR, @Wensoing, and @Loolo_WRLD all posted about the upcoming season's theme in the beginning of November, so fans have had ample time to gear up to face Godzilla and a samurai army.
NEXT: Fortnite: Every Crossover Coming in Chapter 6 - Cyberpunk, Godzilla, & More