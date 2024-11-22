Godzilla is Headed to Fortnite — What We Know
Chapter 6 is poised to have tons of Japanese-inspired content gamers crave. Now, another major icon of Japanese entertainment could be stomping his way across the map.
According to Fortnite leaker SamLeakss, the Monsterverse (the universe that encompases kaiju like Godzilla, Mothra, and King Kong) could be poised for a collab with both Fortnite and Rocket League for the upcoming season.
Sam spotted a Monarch logo, the group dedicated to studying these monsters in the Godzilla universe, in the teaser for Rocket League season 17.
The leak was then independently confirmed by fellow leaker Shiina on X/Twitter.
Little is known about the potential collab at this time. The massive monsters of Godzilla's world seem unlikely to work well as standard skins in Fortnite, but their iconography could easily fit onto various other cosmetics like backbling and the newly-introduced kicks.
More likely, the kaiju will feature as part of an event or as POI characters across the map. According to reports, Chapter 6 is expected to be heavily inspired by Japanese iconography and folklore, or seeing Godzilla and his pals stomping across the map would fit into the theme perfectly.
For now, we will have to wait until more information is discovered. New details could be uncovered as early as November 30 when the final Live Event for Fortnite Remix is unlocked and dataminers get access to new files. The Chapter 6 downtime is expected to begin that evening.
In addition to possible boss monsters in Fortnite, the original leak suggests that Godzilla-inspired cosmetics will also hit Rocket League around the same time. Details are equally limited on what these cosmetics will look like, but the car soccer favorite is no stranger to IP crossover for its car toppers, wraps, and goal explosions. There is plenty of opportunity within the game's item shop to bring the feel of a big monster onto the pitch.
When is Fortnite Chapter 6?
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 is expected to go live on Sunday, December 1st. Downtime is currenctly expected to finish around 10am ET, but times often vary, particularly around major releases.