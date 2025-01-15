Fortnite: Everything You Need to Know about the Godzilla Crossover - Release Date, Battle Pass Skin, & More
Every week introduces something new in Fortnite, but some additions are more significant than others. A collaboration with Godzilla has been common knowledge since Epic Games released the Chapter 6 Battle Pass. There are lots of things to be excited about this season, and Godzilla is truly a highlight.
The Godzilla crossover is only days away, so we're going to walk you through what you can expect when the monster starts roaring in Fortnite. A surprise visit is also expected from King Kong during the Godzilla collaboration, so we'll let you in on everything leakers have shared about it.
When Does the Godzilla Crossover Begin?
The Godzilla collaboration is officially beginning on January 17th. Not only will there be an easy-to-unlock outfit in the Battle Pass, but Godzilla is also going to invade the Chapter 6 Island to wreak havoc upon Fortnite players. The best chance of taking this beast down is by joining a squad, but solo players will also have a slim chance at defeating Godzilla.
ShiinaBR has shared recent posts by Epic Games, which suggest that fans may be able to transform into the lizard upon its defeat. Whether you simply want to look like Godzilla or actually wish to become the giant, you'll find this crossover to be the perfect mix of fun and challenging. Soon enough, we'll get to experience the earth-shattering monster up close and personal.
Godzilla is in the Battle Pass
Godzilla is a core component of the Chapter 6 Battle Pass. Our favorite lizard will be available for players to unlock on January 17th. Unique quests will likely need to be completed before you can earn the Godzilla costume, but if they're anything like the challenges from previous seasons, then it won't be too difficult to get your monster suit.
There will probably be an entire vanity item set for Godzilla in the Battle Pass, so get ready for a new pair of claws. The Godzilla skin isn't all, though, as there may be a few related items in the Fortnite Shop soon. Crew subscribers will also have access to the standard Godzilla outfit since it's part of the Battle Pass.
Godzilla Cosmetics Entering the Item Shop
Though Godzilla is taking up a spot in the Chapter 6 Battle Pass, that won't be the end of its cosmetic terror in Fortnite. According to HYPEX and Jorge_Most, Mecha Godzilla is releasing in the fun-filled Item Shop on January 16th. The outfit will be paired with pickaxes and wraps, plus a new emote will be making its debut.
Mecha Godzilla is going to cost 1,800 V-Bucks, but super-fans of the titan probably won't care too much about its high price tag. Each new pickaxe is priced at 800 V-Bucks, so hopefully a Godzilla-themed tool will be available. You'll need to spend quite a few V-Bucks to collect everything in the upcoming crossover, especially if you don't already own the newest Battle Pass.
Fight Godzilla as a Boss
The main event of Chapter 6, Godzilla will be a boss that you can face on the battle royale map. Though the beast hasn't shown its face yet, it has already destroyed a major point of interest on the Island. It's likely that more map updates will be released in the next few weeks to accommodate Godzilla's presence.
If players are able to become Godzilla, then it might not be a boss at all. It's unclear how balancing would work for a possible mythic item, but going based on past events, it would likely be very overpowered. However, Fortnite is known for its wacky weapons and equipment, so the introduction of Godzilla is nothing new for the battle royale's fan-base.
Shining Span Has Been Destroyed
The Shining Span location featured a huge bridge overlooking the water on the Chapter 6 Island. Unfortunately, it looks like Godzilla has already been stomping away at the fan-favorite structure, as it now has a hole directly in the center. Map changes like this will likely be commonplace following the introduction of Godzilla on January 17th, so you can expect a few new points of interest before the end of Chapter 6: Season 1.
King Kong is Joining the Fight
Godzilla may be the guest of honor in Fortnite this season, but King Kong is also getting his day in the spotlight. According to ShiinaBR, NotPaloleaks, and other popular X leakers, Kong will be receiving a skin on January 16th so that all monsters can roam the Island freely.
If King Kong does enter the battle royale brawl within the next few days, then hopefully we'll get to see a showdown between Kong and the mighty Godzilla. Players may also be able to become Kong using a mythic item, though that's only speculation at this point in time.
More variants of King Kong might release later this January or even in February. The introduction of Godzilla and King Kong seems to be hinting at a future live event, but only Epic Games knows what's in store for the fun-filled world of Fortnite: Battle Royale.