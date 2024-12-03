Where is Godzilla in Fortnite? Everything We Know
Chapter 6 of Fortnite has been anticipated for over a month, and there are dozens of new features to be excited about in the updated battle royale. Alongside new POIs are powerful bosses, but you'll have to find them before you can battle it out.
Godzilla is confirmed to be a major part of Chapter 6, and we're hoping that King Kong joins the fight at some point too. Since it's not immediately apparent where to find Godzilla, we're going to walk you through how to have an encounter with the mythical monster. You'll also be able to unlock a Godzilla outfit in the new Battle Pass, but it won't be available for a few months.
Where to Find Godzilla in Fortnite
Godzilla is the newest threat to the Fortnite Iisland, but the popular beast isn't available just yet. According to the Chapter 6: Season 1 Battle Pass, the Godzilla skin will be unlockable on January 17th. The lizard is also set to be a boss that roams around the Japanese-themed map, wreaking havoc and mayhem.
Though the release date of Godzilla's skin isn't guaranteed to coincide with its introduction on the map, it's incredibly likely that the two will launch in the same week. Hopefully, we'll get to battle Godzilla before January, but at this point, early 2025 seems like the most probable option.
When Godzilla does hop onto the Island, players may be able to gain the monster as an ally or even control it to topple every city on the Chapter 6 map. Only time will tell how this crossover will play out in reality, but one thing is for sure — terrifying giants are coming to Fortnite soon.
