Fortnite: Godzilla Spawn Rate - What We Know
Epic Games clearly has dozens of future crossovers planned, and if they're anything like the recent collabs, then Fortnite fans are in for a treat. Godzilla is the latest character to appear in the thrilling third-person shooter, but fans still have a few unanswered questions since the crossover only released today.
Though Godzilla is roaring up a storm in our favorite battle royale, every Fortnite match doesn't contain the monster. We're going to explain what we know about Godzilla's spawn rate and how you can become the beast.
How Often Does Godzilla Spawn?
The chance of encountering Godzilla is significantly less than you'd expect. X influencer HYPEX has shared the spawn rate, and Godzilla only seems to appear in 40% of all battle royale matches. To become Godzilla, you'll need to enter a blue portal that may appear on the Chapter 6 Island.
There's no guarantee that you'll ever find the portal leading to your transformation into the mighty lizard, but you'll probably encounter another player rampaging as Godzilla eventually. If you do find the beast, then shoot Godzilla's skin in spots that glow to bring it to the ground.
Epic Games has already increased Godzilla's chance to appear once, so it might be higher in a future update. As we look forward to a possible Kong VS Godzilla showdown, there are lots of exciting collaborations to explore.