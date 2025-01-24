Godzilla Spawn Rate Hits 100% in Fortnite Chapter 6 Hotfix
One of the most anticipated collabs of Fortnite Chapter 6 has been the introduction of the original kaiju to the map as a boss. Godzilla has been wreaking havoc across the map for several weeks now, but only in selective matches due to a low spawn chance in each match.
Now, Epic Games has decided to crank the dial all the way up in a surprise hotfix that buffed Godzilla's spawn chance. Here are the full patch notes:
In addition to the spawn rate, other stats with Godzilla have been adjusted including:
- Spawn rate up from 40% > 100%
- Godzilla weak spot health up from 800 > 1500
- Godzilla damage multiplier down from 0.15x > 0.11x
The changes were officially confirmed by Fortnite developer Epic Games less than one hour ago at time of writing. However, the post also notes that the changes will only last through the weekend. It is unclear if Fortnite intends to immediately revert the change, or make further adjustments based on community feedback.
With these fixes, Godzilla will not only appear in every game but be more difficult to take down, making him a central part of every single match.
To locate the beast, head to one of the distinct spawn locations dotted around the map. These include Seaport City, Masked Meadows, Pumped Power, Lost Lake, Hopeful Heights, and Nightshift Forest.
For more info on where to find Godzilla in Fortnite, check out our other guides on his spawn rate, location, and rewards.
