Hatsune Miku Releases in Fortnite Next Week - Possible Cosmetics & Release Date
Though Winterfest is singing its last Mariah Carey Christmas song today, the musical fun is far from over. The gigantic Godzilla will stomp its way into Fortnite on January 17th, but another update is set to launch even earlier on the 14th.
We don't yet know the flurry of content coming on January 14th, but one of the most likely additions is Hatsune Miku and her beautiful music. We're going to dive into when Hatsune Miku will be introduced, along with what you might see in the upcoming collaboration.
When is Hatsune Miku Releasing in Fortnite: Battle Royale?
Leakers like HYPEX have been slowly teasing the content we might see for a Hatsune Miku collaboration, and now it looks like she'll be available as the Festival Icon starting on January 14th. It's evident that a unique skin capturing the iconic star's likeness will be available, though an outfit may be offered in the Item Shop for V-Bucks or even as the next Music Pass reward.
The Music Pass is changing on January 14th, which means that Hatsune Miku will probably be the paid reward for purchasing the premium version for 1,400 V-Bucks. Those who are subscribed to Fortnite Crew also get everything in the Music Pass for free.
The most hopeful possibility for this crossover is an entire concert themed around Hatsune Miku and similar Japanese music. January 14th's update will surely bring a musical touch to Fortnite, and the presence of Hatsune Miku will change the third-person shooter forever.
