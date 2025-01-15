How to Get Every Hatsune Miku Skin in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items
Fortnite is always adding musical icons into the wondrous locker, but today's addition is something truly special. Chapter 6 is themed around Japan and its culture, so Hatsune Miku is making her debut as the star of Festival: Season 7.
There are a few Hatsune Miku outfits with multiple styles to wear, so there's a lot to collect in this crossover. Epic Games introduced multiple ways to get a Hatsune Miku skin, so we've compiled how to get every item in the musical collab.
How to Get the Hatsune Miku Skin
Hatsune Miku costs 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop, while an exciting bundle with all the star's cosmetics is set at 3,200 V-Bucks. The Japanese icon even has two dances so that you can pump up the fun with Hatsune Miku's most popular music. Here's a full list of the Hatsune Miku items available until March 12th.
Name
Price
Hatsune Miku Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Miku Miku Beam Emote
500 V-Bucks
Miku Live Emote
500 V-Bucks
Miku Light Contrail
600 V-Bucks
Hatsune's Mic-u
800 V-Bucks
Miku's Beat Drum
800 V-Bucks
Miku Jam Track
500 V-Bucks
How to Get the Neko Hatsune Miku Skin
Neko Hatsune Miku is a skin with two variants available in the Music Pass until April 8th. You'll get the outfit upon unlocking the Music Pass, which costs 1,400 V-Bucks. Subscribing to the Fortnite Crew also grants you access to the most recent pass, which is the best value since one month of Crew unlocks every other Battle Pass for $11.99.
There are 30 rewards to collect in the Music Pass, and Neko Hatsune Miku's secondary style is available as the final reward, switching the character into a pink outfit. If you want to collect every Hatsune Miku cosmetic in Fortnite, then you'll need to spend V-Bucks and earn a lot of XP.
