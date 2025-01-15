Esports illustrated

How to Get Every Hatsune Miku Skin in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items

Fortnite is always adding musical icons into the wondrous locker, but today's addition is something truly special. Chapter 6 is themed around Japan and its culture, so Hatsune Miku is making her debut as the star of Festival: Season 7.

There are a few Hatsune Miku outfits with multiple styles to wear, so there's a lot to collect in this crossover. Epic Games introduced multiple ways to get a Hatsune Miku skin, so we've compiled how to get every item in the musical collab.

How to Get the Hatsune Miku Skin

Hatsune Miku Singing
Sega | ShiinaBR

Hatsune Miku costs 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop, while an exciting bundle with all the star's cosmetics is set at 3,200 V-Bucks. The Japanese icon even has two dances so that you can pump up the fun with Hatsune Miku's most popular music. Here's a full list of the Hatsune Miku items available until March 12th.

Name

Price

Hatsune Miku Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Miku Miku Beam Emote

500 V-Bucks

Miku Live Emote

500 V-Bucks

Miku Light Contrail

600 V-Bucks

Hatsune's Mic-u

800 V-Bucks

Miku's Beat Drum

800 V-Bucks

Miku Jam Track

500 V-Bucks

How to Get the Neko Hatsune Miku Skin

Neko Hatsune Miku in Fortnite
Fortnite

Neko Hatsune Miku is a skin with two variants available in the Music Pass until April 8th. You'll get the outfit upon unlocking the Music Pass, which costs 1,400 V-Bucks. Subscribing to the Fortnite Crew also grants you access to the most recent pass, which is the best value since one month of Crew unlocks every other Battle Pass for $11.99.

There are 30 rewards to collect in the Music Pass, and Neko Hatsune Miku's secondary style is available as the final reward, switching the character into a pink outfit. If you want to collect every Hatsune Miku cosmetic in Fortnite, then you'll need to spend V-Bucks and earn a lot of XP.

