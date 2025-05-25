MrBeast Wants a New Fortnite Skin After New Viral Meme Takes Off
Influencer and entrepreneur James "MrBeast" Donaldson is known for his family-friendly content and philanthropy. Lately, a new meme has reinvented his aesthetic. MrBeast is fully embracing the 'Hood MrBeast' trend and has even requested a new Fortnite skin. Here's everything we know.
MrBeast Wants a New Meme Fortnite Skin
James "MrBeast" Donaldson is one of the internet's most famous influencers. Originally creating challenge content on YouTube, where he has over 398 million subscribers, Donaldson has expanded his ventures to business and philanthropy. He co-founded snack pack brand Lunchly and even starred in an Amazon Prime Original series, 'Beast Games.'
MrBeast laid low at the beginning of 2025 but is back in the public eye this May for an unexpected reason. Donaldson is famous for his demure demeanor and family-friendly content. In a new TikTok trend, netizens are reimagining him as 'Hood MrBeast' with trendy haircuts, glamorous jewelry and stacks of cash. The 'Hood MrBeast' memes have gone viral, and Donaldson himself even reacted and posted one to his MrBeast 2 YouTube account.
Later, MrBeast posted another short where he did the 'Hood MrBeast' trend with iconic streamer Kai Cenat, who has over 17 million Twitch followers. Both posts performed extremely well, receiving hundreds of thousands of likes.
On May 25 2025, Donaldson posted to X.com, tagging the popular Battle Royale Fortnite and asking, "Can we have a hood MrBeast skin?" The post received over 10,000 likes and 288,000 views in just 2 hours.
Legendary Fortnite players Clix and Lazarbeam even replied. Clix asked Fortnite to "please make this happen," while Lazarbeam said "Vouch." Fortnite has not yet reacted to the post.
Esports Impact
MrBeast already has an Icon Series Fortnite skin. This cosmetic released in December 2022 and has multiple "Styles", meaning players can change its color scheme and details. The skin has reportedly not appeared in the Fortnite item shop since 2024, nearly a year ago.
Since the cosmetic already exists, it's possible Fortnite could release a fresh Style for it if they agree to a MrBeast collaboration. However, since the 'Hood MrBeast' memes usually have completely different haircuts and outfits, Fortnite also has the opportunity to drop an entirely new skin.
With Fortnite esports legends like Clix already joining in on the meme, the content opportunity for the game's biggest streamers, as well as MrBeast's own gaming channel, is massive.
MrBeast has a massive subscriber base. If Fortnite created a 'Hood MrBeast' skin, it could attract many new players, igniting interest in the game's competitive mode and esports. It would also continue Fortnite's mainstream appeal and pop culture presence, combining classic combat with the ever-changing internet landscape.