Fortnite: How to Beat the Final Boss in Horde Rush Mode
Fortnitemares 2024 has added many new cosmetics and challenges to Fortnite within the last few weeks. One of the most notable additions in the event is the return of the Horde Rush mode, which places you up against hordes of NPC enemies.
Although most enemies in the Horde Rush mode can be dispatched fairly easily, the final boss presents a difficult challenge, even as a team. As such, we're here to bring you the latest information about how to defeat the most challenging boss in the popular LTM - the Caretaker.
How to Defeat the Final Boss in Horde Rush
The final boss in Horde Rush is not an enemy to take lightly. Named the Caretaker, this boss has ranged and melee attacks, and it can stun you for up to one second using a web attack if you get too close. Outside of its beam attack, the Caretaker primarily attacks using melee moves, like a slam attack that knocks back any player within close proximity to the boss.
Before your team goes toe to toe with the caretaker, it's best to destroy as many cube spawners as possible to avoid fighting extra enemies. You should also collect multiple guns with different ammo types to ensure that you always have a weapon ready to fire. Destroying cube spawners kills two birds with one stone, since they also drop loot when broken.
The Caretaker has a lot of health, and since most of its attacks are close combat moves, it's best to fight it using ranged weapons. The glowing target on the Caretaker's torso is its weak point, so you can defeat the final boss in Horde Rush by aiming for its chest and avoiding melee combat. Keep shooting at the glowing circle while avoiding getting too close, and you'll beat the boss in no time.
Rewards for Beating the Final Boss in Horde Rush Mode
Although there aren't any spooky cosmetics related to Horde Rush during Fortnitemares 2024, the game mode offers useful rewards to players, including 20K XP for each Horde Rush challenge you complete. One challenge offered to players during Fortnitemares 2024 dares you to defeat the Caretaker, which also grants 20K XP.