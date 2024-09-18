How to Complete the Secret Iron Man Quest in Fortnite
Marvel has made its way to Fortnite once again, including Iron Man. He has a hidden quest in the battle royale map that's a bit confusing but we have the answer.
Update 31.20 includes a lot of new Marvel content, including the first time Iron Man has joined the mayhem. He comes with an exciting new skin as well as a secret quest. Here's how to complete it.
Where to Find the Secret Iron Man Quests in Fortnite
The secret Iron Man quest can be started by heading to Doomstadt. In the northwest corner of this area, you'll find a house with Iron Man's mask above the door. Search this house for a bookshelf, destroy it, and you'll find a secret entrance to a bunker. Inside this bunker is a laptop that will give you two quests:
- Complete all of the Stark Fan Club Found Quests
- Bring three items to the Stark Fan Club
Unfortunately, finding the three items is another entire ordeal. The first item is Tony Stark's sunglasses, found near the Iron Man NPC in Grim Gate. Head to the windmill, search for a yellow generator, and you'll see a Stark Chest. As you may have guessed, the sunglasses are inside!
Next is the Stark Industries coffee mug. Speak to Iron Man and he'll give you a hint about where to find the mug when you select Found Quest. Head southeast on the map to follow the item marked on your screen (thanks, Tony). Here, you'll find a house with the coffee mug inside.
Lastly, you'll need to find the War Machine's dart board. This can be found at the train station southwest of Doom's Courtyard. You'll find War Machine first. When you select Found Quest he will give you the dart board's exact location. It's in a building nearby the train station — just follow his directions and you'll see it on the ground.
How to Finish the Secret Iron Man Quest
Once you have all three items, you will need to take them back to the Iron Man bunker of which you came. Head back to the secret bunker and the laptop will instruct you to clear space on a shelf and place the items there. After that, you will be given XP as your reward.