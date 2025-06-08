How to Find and Use Krypto Treats in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3
Superman's day in Fortnite is finally here, as the iconic character plays an important role in Season 3's theme. Robin is also in the battle pass, while rumors are circulating about other superhero collabs that could be coming in the near future.
Krypto the Superdog just flew into Fortnite alongside Superman and Robin. We're going to walk you through how to call on the faithful canine for help, plus a few strategies for getting the most out of your Krypto Treats.
How to Summon Krypto in Fortnite
Krypto the Superdog can be summoned quite easily in Fortnite, as all you'll have to do is loot chests around the Chapter 6 Island. You have a small chance to find a Krypto Treat with every chest you open, and you'll receive two in each stack.
To use the Krypto Bone, throw it onto the ground near enemies, then wait as Krypto swoops in to the rescue. When the superdog arrives, he'll smash into the ground directly where the treat was thrown, dealing around 100 damage to enemies standing in the impact zone. Krypto won't further damage enemies, but the initial explosion packs a Superman-sized punch.
Pro Strategies for Krypto Treats
The best way to utilize a Krypto Treat is by waiting until you know the hiding spot of multiple enemies, then sending the canine to their location. Because he has such an impact on landing, you don't want to just summon him to have a cool dog friend. Use that landing damage to its full potential.
Hit Single Enemies in Solo Matches
In solo matches, it may be best to use Krypto against a single enemy instead, as there will rarely be an opportunity to hit multiple opposing players in one shot.
Save Krypto Treats for the Final Blow
Krypto is a great way to finish off your opponents, as the dog provides a hard-to-avoid final blow.
Send Krypto to Players Hiding in the Open
You should aim for opponents near bushes if possible, especially if the enemy player hasn't yet detected you.
How Will Krypto's Bone Affect Competitive Fortnite Esports?
Krypto isn't overpowered by any means, but he is a useful asset if you know how to use his item correctly. Throwing the Krypto Bone at an open area is ideal, but you should also save them until you believe you can hit multiple enemies at once.
Holding a Krypto Treat is like having a mini missile strike at your command, so it's one of the most powerful pieces of equipment in Chapter 6: Season 3. If an enemy is already low on health, then Krypto provides a quick method to finish them off, plus every stack comes equipped with two uses.
Krypto's assistance is equivalent to an explosion, so with the area-of-effect damage, this superdog will be a force to fear in ranked. We predict that players will prioritize carrying Krypto Treats over other explosives and equipment, so be cautious of dogs falling from above!