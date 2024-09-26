How to Find the Flare Gun in Fortnite
In Fortnite, there are many tools you can utilize to help you defeat enemies. One of these tools being the Flare Gun that is needed to complete certain quests. However, the Flare Gun appears to spawn randomly in a few select locations
Unfortunately, you can't complete the Birthday Quests if you don't find this gun. But, by the end of this guide, you should have all the information you need to not only locate a Flare Gun, but also complete these quests.
Flare Gun Location in Fortnite
While waiting for the Fortnitemares to begin, players are currently having trouble with the Birthday Quests, specifically when it comes to finding the Flare Gun. In the menu under the quests tab, you should see the Birthday Bonus Goals and Birthday Quests.
Under the Birthday Quests, you will see the specific quest you'll need the Flare Gun for to reveal 7 players. While it sounds straightforward, it has been giving many players issues trying to complete it.
It is recommended that you have a squad to complete these quests with. A quick way to get the Flare Gun is to go to the special drop as majority of the time they will spawn near the special drop.
To request the special drop, you can go to the randomly spawned computer, one spot it sometimes spawns is around the northeast portion of Reckless Railways, the area of the map you probably used to capture a train in Chapter 5 Season 1.
Once you request it from the computer, you'll receive an indicator as to where the drop will land. You also have a chance to find the Flare Gun in the regular chests, such as the one located inside the fountain in this area.
After you obtain the Flare Gun, you're going to want to find some players and fire the Flare Gun at them. You will receive a notification that you have completed a certain number in the Birthday Quest depending on how many players you revealed.
Luckily, you should be able to complete this quest fairly quickly especially if you shoot the flare gun at a group of players. Each player counts individually towards the total number of revealed players.
How to Use Flare Guns
Simply press the shoot button (RT/R2/Left Click) to fire the flare. When fired, the Fortnite Flare Gun will set off fireworks, scanning the area for opponents. The opponents will then be highlighted with red diamond markers. This may sound familiar as it is similar to the hired Scout Specialist from Fortnite characters.
You will have 6 shots available to you with the Flare Gun and you can actually reveal the same player multiple times once the red marker disappears from them. Unfortunately the ammunition cannot be resupplied, so make every shot count. Previously, the regular version of the Flare Gun was shown to generate flames then a blaze was triggered upon impact.
In order to deal a high amount of damage to your opponent with this Flare Gun, you will need to have a pretty direct hit on them. If a direct hit is made, it will deal 60 damage. However, since the main purpose of the Flare Gun is for recon, you can always utilize another weapon once your opponent is revealed.
Flare Gun Birthday Quest Rewards in Fortnite
When you complete the Birthday Quest, you will receive 20,000 XP