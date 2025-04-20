How to Fly X-Wings & Tie Fighters in Fortnite Galactic Battle
- Both the X-Wing and Tie Fighter will be vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 3
- Learn how to ride use these vehicles and what their impact will be on the FNCS Pro-AM
The Fortnite x Star Wars Teaser Trailer did not disappoint and we were able to get our first look at some of the brand new items and features coming to the game in Chapter 6, Season 3. With each frame of the trailer being extensively broken down by the community, numerous new elements have been spotted in each frame.
One of the most groundbreaking discoveries from the trailer has been the use of vehicles by characters. Season 3 will be bringing numerous new vehicles to the game which will make a huge impact on map flow and competitive playstyles.
Tie Fighter
The first visible vehicle is the Imperial Tie Fighter which can be seen in the X post from @FN_Assist above. From what can be seen in the trailer, it appears the Tie Fighter will be a duo vehicle with one person driving inside, and one person riding on top as can be seen in the trailer.
Likely spawning in a Sith-related POI, the Tie Fighter will allow duos to quickly traverse the map together and bring the battle to the sky. In the shot, there is a visible laser coming out of the Tie Fighter which suggests the pilot will be able to shoot while controlling the aircraft.
It is unclear if these will be tied to any objectives that may need to be completed before gaining access. There may be a boss that needs to be defeated or a quest that must be followed in order to gain access to the Tie Fighter. Whether players need to earn their access to the Tie Fighter or if it spawns naturally on the map, this new vehicle will have a major impact on the new season.
X-Wing
The second visible vehicle is an X-Wing which can also be seen in the X post from @FN_Assist above. This appears to be a four-person vehicle with the pilot inside and the three other players riding on the wings and the top of the cockpit.
There may be multiple spawns of this vehicle depending on the theming of each new POI. As a Resistance-based vehicle, we would expect this to spawn in a POI that resembles a location from the original trilogy. With incredible utility in squads, the X-Wing will allow teams to quickly move throughout POIs and battle other teams in the skies.
As with the Tie Fighters, it is unclear if players will need to complete certain objectives before gaining access to the X-Wings. As a resistance ship it seems less likely that this will be the case, but more details will become available in the coming weeks.
Esports Impact
With the FNCS Pro-Am taking place just days after the release of Season 3, these vehicles will have a huge impact on the biggest content creator/pro tournament in esports.
Both the Tie Fighters and X-Wings will have major impacts on this tournament. With just days to prepare before competition begins, players will need to practice flying and battling in these new vehicles to ensure they are prepared for the duos tournament.
Traversing through each POI will be different in this season with these new vehicles. Depending on the speed and noise level of these two confirmed vehicles, teams will approach their movement differently. With starships being historically loud across the Star Wars universe, teams may opt against using these forms of transportation as they may want to keep the attention off of their backs.
Stay tuned as more vehicles and features are announced in the days leading up to launch day where we will get to see the true impact of these new game elements!