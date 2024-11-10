Esports illustrated

How to Get Aang in Fortnite

Michael Caruso

Fortnite

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosmetics are swooping back into Fortnite for a limited time, and it'll mark the first ever opportunity where you can buy Avatar Aang in the Item Shop. Other cartoon characters are also available for purchase, including Zuko, Katara, and Toph.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg in Fortnite: Location, Boss Fight, and How to Hire Him

Each Avatar character is priced at 2,000 V-Bucks, but they also come packaged with a back bling and pickaxe. You can snag a bundle containing Zuko and Katara for 3,200 V-Bucks, which is a hefty discount if you want both outfits. All of the Avatar-themed items will be available until November 13th.

If you need a comprehensive list of each Avatar cosmetic for sale, then we've got you covered. Here are the elemental items you can buy in the Fortnite Shop today.

Name

Item Type

Price

Aang/Awakened Aang

Outfit

2,000 V-Bucks

Air Nomad Staff

Pickaxe

Included With Aang

Momo Messenger

Back Bling

Included With Aang

Katara

Outfit

2,000 V-Bucks

Katara's Waterskin

Back Bling

Included With Katara

Southern Water Tribe Club

Pickaxe

Included With Katara

Zuko

Outfit

2,000 V-Bucks

Zuko's Scabbard

Back Bling

Included With Zuko

Zuko's Broadswords

Pickaxe

Included With Zuko

Toph Beifong

Outfit

2,000 V-Bucks

Earth Rumble Belt

Back Bling

Included With Toph

War Hammers

Pickaxe

Included With Toph

Air Flurry

Emote

500 V-Bucks

Aang's Air Sphere

Emote

500 V-Bucks

My Cabbages!

Emote

300 V-Bucks

Appa

Glider

1,200 V-Bucks

NEXT: Fortnite Remix: Chapter 2 Battle Pass Guide

Published
Michael Caruso
MICHAEL CARUSO

Michael Caruso is a journalist of five years who works to share his passion for gaming with the world. Throughout his career, Michael has written for various video game and news publications, focusing his writing on entertainment and the well-being of the environment. When Michael isn't writing, he can be found playing his guitar or immersed in a virtual world.

Home/Fortnite