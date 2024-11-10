How to Get Aang in Fortnite
Avatar: The Last Airbender cosmetics are swooping back into Fortnite for a limited time, and it'll mark the first ever opportunity where you can buy Avatar Aang in the Item Shop. Other cartoon characters are also available for purchase, including Zuko, Katara, and Toph.
Each Avatar character is priced at 2,000 V-Bucks, but they also come packaged with a back bling and pickaxe. You can snag a bundle containing Zuko and Katara for 3,200 V-Bucks, which is a hefty discount if you want both outfits. All of the Avatar-themed items will be available until November 13th.
If you need a comprehensive list of each Avatar cosmetic for sale, then we've got you covered. Here are the elemental items you can buy in the Fortnite Shop today.
Name
Item Type
Price
Aang/Awakened Aang
Outfit
2,000 V-Bucks
Air Nomad Staff
Pickaxe
Included With Aang
Momo Messenger
Back Bling
Included With Aang
Katara
Outfit
2,000 V-Bucks
Katara's Waterskin
Back Bling
Included With Katara
Southern Water Tribe Club
Pickaxe
Included With Katara
Zuko
Outfit
2,000 V-Bucks
Zuko's Scabbard
Back Bling
Included With Zuko
Zuko's Broadswords
Pickaxe
Included With Zuko
Toph Beifong
Outfit
2,000 V-Bucks
Earth Rumble Belt
Back Bling
Included With Toph
War Hammers
Pickaxe
Included With Toph
Air Flurry
Emote
500 V-Bucks
Aang's Air Sphere
Emote
500 V-Bucks
My Cabbages!
Emote
300 V-Bucks
Appa
Glider
1,200 V-Bucks