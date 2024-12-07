How to Get All the Spider-Verse Skins in Fortnite: Price, Release Date, All Items
The animated Spider-Verse franchise has grown in popularity by a massive amount within the last few years. Everyone wants to play as adult Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and the slick Spider-Gwen. However, Fortnite is only now adding many of the essential Spider-Verse characters into the popular third-person shooter game.
If you're a fan of Spider-Man or simply like cool skins, then we're going to walk you through how you can add the animated Peter Parker to your locker. There are quite a few Spider-Man skins returning tonight, so get ready to swing across the Island while dressed for success.
How to Get Spider-Verse Skins in Fortnite
The three new Spider-Verse outfits in the Item Shop tonight are Peter B. Parker, Spider-Punk, and the mysterious Noir. Each of these skins costs 1,500 V-Bucks as standalone items, with the exception of Spider-Punk at 1,800, but there is also a bundle available that includes all of the cosmetics for the reduced price of 3,800 V-Bucks. The excitement around the new Spider-Man collectibles is so fierce that even ShiinaBR is posting about it.
Unfortunately, other Spider-Verse skins didn't make a comeback today, like the Spider-Man 2099 costume. If old skins return, then their pickaxes and back blings will also be in the Item Shop as a part of previously-released cosmetic sets themed around Spider-Man.
We may never see the return of the Battle Pass Spider-Man from Chapter 3: Season 1, but at least Epic Games continues to introduce other Marvel outfits to offer every player a chance to play as New York's favorite superhero. Here's a full table containing every Spider-Verse item in the shop tonight.
Item
Price
Peter B. Parker Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Spider-Man Noir Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Spider-Punk Outfit
1,800 V-Bucks
Slice Sweeper Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Knuckle Dagger Pickaxe
500 V-Bucks
Punk Rock Shredder Emote
300 V-Bucks
Spider-Gang Bundle
3,800 V-Bucks