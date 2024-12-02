Esports illustrated

Fortnite: How to Get Baymax

Fortnite is full of collaborations with movie, television, and anime franchises. There have been dozens of collabs throughout the last five chapters, and now Chapter 6 is bringing its own crossovers into the battle royale. Godzilla is one notable name, and Juice WRLD just premiered in Fortnite last week.

The Chapter 6: Season 1 Battle Pass has two crossover skins in total. Godzilla will be available later in the season, but Baymax is unlockable right now. Hero Baymax is the 78th spot in the Battle Pass, so you can unlock his skin by simply gaining XP if you own the Battle Pass or are subscribed to the Fortnite Crew.

There's also a secondary variant for Baymax called Samurai Baymax to fit with the Japanese theme in Chapter 6, which is stuck at tier 85. Adding two variants for the fan-favorite character is a great way to introduce new detail to his appearance and options for customization.

Alongside the outfit are the Baymax Wings glider and Microbot Mallet Pickaxe, among other Baymax-themed loading screens and sprays. It's possible that Epic Games will add a bonus reward variant for Baymax later down the line, but only time will tell.

