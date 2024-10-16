Esports illustrated

How To Get Edward Scissorhands During Fortnitemares 2024

Popular Halloween characters are popping up in Fortnite left and right during Fortnitemares 2024, and the latest is Edward Scissorhands. A favorite for horror fans, Edward is a unique character with scissors for fingers that you can buy in the Fortnite shop for 2,000 V-Bucks.

Edward Scissorhands cosmetics will only be in the shop until October 22nd, so purchase the outfit now before it disappears. If you're interested in buying a collection of new items, then you can choose the Edward Scissorhands Bundle for 2,500 V-Bucks to get the costume and base accessories, plus the Edward Axe-Hands guitar.

You'll find each frightful cosmetic in the Edward Scissorhands set below, along with how many V-Bucks they cost.

Everything in the Edward Scissorhands Bundle

Name

Item Type

Price

Edward Scissorhands

Outfit

2,000 V-Bucks

T-Rex Topiary

Back Bling

Included With Outfit

Scissor Hands

Pickaxe

Included With Outfit

Ice Sculptor

Emote

Included With Outfit

Edward Axe-Hands

Guitar

1,000 V-Bucks

