How To Get Edward Scissorhands During Fortnitemares 2024
Popular Halloween characters are popping up in Fortnite left and right during Fortnitemares 2024, and the latest is Edward Scissorhands. A favorite for horror fans, Edward is a unique character with scissors for fingers that you can buy in the Fortnite shop for 2,000 V-Bucks.
Edward Scissorhands cosmetics will only be in the shop until October 22nd, so purchase the outfit now before it disappears. If you're interested in buying a collection of new items, then you can choose the Edward Scissorhands Bundle for 2,500 V-Bucks to get the costume and base accessories, plus the Edward Axe-Hands guitar.
You'll find each frightful cosmetic in the Edward Scissorhands set below, along with how many V-Bucks they cost.
Everything in the Edward Scissorhands Bundle
Name
Item Type
Price
Edward Scissorhands
Outfit
2,000 V-Bucks
T-Rex Topiary
Back Bling
Included With Outfit
Scissor Hands
Pickaxe
Included With Outfit
Ice Sculptor
Emote
Included With Outfit
Edward Axe-Hands
Guitar
1,000 V-Bucks