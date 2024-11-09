How to Get Eminem's Minigun in Fortnite
Rappers are joining the fight in Fortnite, and players couldn't be more excited. First it was Snoop Dogg, but now Eminem is making an appearance with his own legendary weapon and point of interest. Spaghetti Grotto is the newest location on the Fortnite Remix map, and you should aquaint yourself with it if you plan to play competitively during the short season.
RELATED: How to Get Eminem Skin in Fortnite
The Eminem Minigun is currently the most popular weapon is Fortnite, so getting it may present a challenge. In addition to the rapper's weapon, you can even gain Eminem's support as a companion. We've got you covered with a full guide on how to get the legendary weapon, along with tips for conquering Spaghetti Grotto.
How to Get Eminem's Minigun
Eminem's Minigun is one of the most revered weapons in Fortnite Remix, so it's time you got your hands on the legendary gun. When you shoot the minigun, it plays lyrics from the popular Rap God song, and luckily it's not too hard to get either. Other than the music, it's just a minigun.
To wield the power of Eminem's Minigun, you'll need to defeat the rapper icon himself. An Eminem NPC that you can fight resides at Spaghetti Grotto. Drop there and search the buildings in the cave for a character with the likeness of the rap artist. Make sure to stop into Spaghetti Grotto first, otherwise enemy players may have already defeated the celebrity.
RELATED: Report: Fortnite OG to Become a Permanent Feature
Once you've crossed paths with Eminem, attack him from behind and get ready for an epic battle. Like other NPC boss fights, Eminem doesn't have a lot of health. However, he's equipped with the unique minigun that'll blast you full of bullets before you know what hit you, so only attack once you have full shields and a powerful weapon.
The best way to defeat Eminem is to use explosives or bring teammates, but then you may have to share Eminem's Minigun. Upon his defeat, you can loot the rapper and be on your way.
How to Get Eminem as a Companion
You need to defeat Eminem to get him as a dedicated companion. As explained above, make sure you use high-tier weapons or join a squad for the best chance at taking the icon down. Eminem is one of the strongest companions you can get in Fortnite, since he's equipped with a legendary minigun and will fight by your side until the very end.
Tips for Landing at Spaghetti Grotto
Spaghetti Grotto is already seeing an influx of hot droppers, but we've got a few tips that'll help you smoke the competition. Here's everything you need to know about Eminem's location that will increase your chances of achieving a sweet Victory Royale.
Enter Through the Cave
Although there are multiple entrances to Spaghetti Grotto, there's only one way to enter that'll leave you with an advantage. There's a cave at the northern section of Spaghetti Grotto and from there you can enter undetected. You may occasionally encounter a combatant, but most people are entering through the giant hole in the ground.
There are numerous chests to loot and obstacles to use for cover near the entrance of the cave. You can enter, grab a few weapons, then hide in the water to sneak up on your opponent.
Disguise Yourself
You can enter one of the phone booths throughout Spaghetti Grotto to disguise yourself as a Ghost Henchmen. Once you've equipped your new look, you'll be allowed to search the large trunks around the point of interest via a scan. If you're not disguised, the unique chest won't open. Each trunk is full of weapons and other goodies.
Use a Grappler
Grapplers are designed for exploring locations with lots of levels, like player structures. Since Spaghetti Grotto is set up with multiple floors, it's worth holding onto a Grappler in case you need to swing upward in a hurry, especially on Zero-Build mode. You can find Grapplers inside chests and by looting other players.
Use the Fan to Make a Swift Escape
There's a large fan in the middle of Spaghetti Grotto. When all else fails, jump over the fan to be thrust into the sky and deploy your glider. In addition to the fan, there are also some rifts in the surrounding areas that you can use to teleport even higher into the sky.