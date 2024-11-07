How to Get Eminem Skin in Fortnite
Rap artists are the theme of the season in Fortnite, and the musical events are only getting started. We've already seen the thrilling introduction of Snoop Dog, but now Eminem is joining the fight. More icons will be entering the battle royale in style soon, so keep your eyes peeled for your favorite artists.
Eminem's skin and other related items are in the Item Shop now until November 20th, so you've got over a week to collect Eminem and his Chain-Sword pickaxe. Excluding the Houdini emote, every cosmetic themed around the iconic rapper is bundled for 2,400 V-Bucks.
The table below lists each exciting Eminem item you can purchase, along with their price.
Name
Item Type
Price
Rap Boy Reloaded
Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Evil Twin Tanks
Back Bling
Included With Outfit
Lil' Shady Mobile
Emote
800 V-Bucks
Chain-Sword
Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Houdini
Emote
500 V-Bucks