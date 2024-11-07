Esports illustrated

How to Get Eminem Skin in Fortnite

Rap artists are the theme of the season in Fortnite, and the musical events are only getting started. We've already seen the thrilling introduction of Snoop Dog, but now Eminem is joining the fight. More icons will be entering the battle royale in style soon, so keep your eyes peeled for your favorite artists.

Eminem's skin and other related items are in the Item Shop now until November 20th, so you've got over a week to collect Eminem and his Chain-Sword pickaxe. Excluding the Houdini emote, every cosmetic themed around the iconic rapper is bundled for 2,400 V-Bucks.

The table below lists each exciting Eminem item you can purchase, along with their price.

Name

Item Type

Price

Rap Boy Reloaded

Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

Evil Twin Tanks

Back Bling

Included With Outfit

Lil' Shady Mobile

Emote

800 V-Bucks

Chain-Sword

Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Houdini

Emote

500 V-Bucks

