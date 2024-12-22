How to Get Every Cyberpunk 2077 Skin in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items
Fortnite has had dozens of collaborations with other fun-filled video games, and Cyberpunk 2077 may be the newest, according to leaks by HYPEX and ShushFNBR. Skins for lovable characters like Johnny Silverhand are set to release in the Item Shop within days, following the Mariah Carey concert and Winterfest's launch.
Some leaks even suggest a Cyberpunk vehicle skin so that you can cruise down the Chapter 6 Island in cybernetic style. Whether you're a fan of Cyberpunk 2077 or not, the cosmetic lineup is sure to bring even more attention to the battle royale this Christmas.
How to Get Cyberpunk 2077 Cosmetics in Fortnite
As of now, we're only aware of a skin for the female version of V and Johnny Silverhand. However, it's likely we'll receive a male V outfit somewhere down the line. Leakers on X, like HYPEX and SpushFNBR, have shared the possible price points of each item, and their recent correctness in other Item Shop crossovers signals that the leaks are probably accurate.
The most popular skin, Johnny Silverhand, is 1,500 V-Bucks. However, you can get various other cosmetics for prices ranging from 500 V-Bucks all the way up to 1,800. Female V is in the same place as Johnny at 1,500 V-Bucks, though you may be able to get both outfits in a bundle that's more cost effective.
Below are the prices for each Cyberpunk 2077 item, along with their cosmetic type. The crossover should appear on December 23rd, which we know thanks to HYPEX, but we don't know how long V and Johnny will stay in the Item Shop.
Item
Price
V Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Johnny Silverhand Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
Johnny's Katana Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Cyberpunk Wrap
500 V-Bucks
Cyberpunk Emote
Undetermined
Mantis Blades Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Cyberpunk Vehicle
1,800 V-Bucks
