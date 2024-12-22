How to Get Every Cyberpunk 2077 Skin in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items

V & JOHNNY SILVERHAND COME TO FORTNITE @ DEC 23 🔥



• V Outfit (1,500 VB)

• Johnny Silverhand Outfit (1,500 VB)

• Johnny has a Katana (800), Wrap (500) & Emote

• V has Mantis Blades (800) & Vehicle (1,800)

• VIA @SpushFNBR pic.twitter.com/nMgCjAmuuA