How to Get Every Dragon Ball Skin in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items
Anime in Fortnite isn't new at all. Naruto, My Hero Academia, and even Dragon Ball have all partnered with the battle royale titan to offer hilarious takes on the beloved action characters. Vegeta's giant hair is even bigger in Fortnite, and you can ride Goku's favorite cloud straight out of the storm.
After months of waiting, Epic Games has finally brought the DBZ skins back until January 8th, so pick up all of the animated outfits while they're still around. Whether you like Goku, Vegeta, or even Bulma, there's a Dragon Ball character for every dedicated fan.
How to Get Dragon Ball Skins in Fortnite
Fortnite is offering a variety of action-packed cosmetics themed around Dragon Ball. With skins, back blings, and gliders, even the legendary Shenron is flying into the battle royale. Goku is the most expensive item at 2,000 V-Bucks. However, you can get a bundle with Goku plus Beerus for 2,700 V-Bucks, while Vegeta is paired with his beloved Bulma for only 2,300 V-Bucks.
Emotes are also available, and some even allow your skin to evolve past their limits via mid-match transformations. Whether you're a fan of OG Super Saiyan or the Ultra Instinct form, you'll find the most popular transformations available for both Goku and his rival Vegeta.
We've listed all of the items in Fortnite's Item Shop that are based around Dragon Ball, plus how many V-Bucks they each cost. Here's every DBZ skin, glider, and emote available now.
Item
Price
Son Goku Outfit
2,000 V-Bucks
Power Pole Back Bling
Included With Outfit
Power Pole Pickaxe
Included With Outfit
Goku's Charging Up Emote
Included With Outfit
Vegeta Outfit
1,800 V-Bucks
Vegeta's Charging Up Emote
Included With Outfit
Beerus Outfit
1,500 V-Bucks
The Seer Fish Back Bling
Included With Outfit
Bulma Outfit
1,200 V-Bucks
Shenron Glider
1,200 V-Bucks
Space Pod Glider
800 V-Bucks
Dragon Radar Back Bling
300 V-Bucks
Nimbus Cloud Glider
800 V-Bucks
Roshi Staff & Shell Pack
600 V-Bucks
Boosting Ki Emote
400 V-Bucks
Charging Up Emote
400 V-Bucks
Fusion Hah! Emote
400 V-Bucks
