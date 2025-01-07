Esports illustrated

How to Get Every Dragon Ball Skin in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items

Michael Caruso

Fortnite

Anime in Fortnite isn't new at all. Naruto, My Hero Academia, and even Dragon Ball have all partnered with the battle royale titan to offer hilarious takes on the beloved action characters. Vegeta's giant hair is even bigger in Fortnite, and you can ride Goku's favorite cloud straight out of the storm.

After months of waiting, Epic Games has finally brought the DBZ skins back until January 8th, so pick up all of the animated outfits while they're still around. Whether you like Goku, Vegeta, or even Bulma, there's a Dragon Ball character for every dedicated fan.

How to Get Dragon Ball Skins in Fortnite

Goku & Beerus in Fortnite
Fortnite

Fortnite is offering a variety of action-packed cosmetics themed around Dragon Ball. With skins, back blings, and gliders, even the legendary Shenron is flying into the battle royale. Goku is the most expensive item at 2,000 V-Bucks. However, you can get a bundle with Goku plus Beerus for 2,700 V-Bucks, while Vegeta is paired with his beloved Bulma for only 2,300 V-Bucks.

Emotes are also available, and some even allow your skin to evolve past their limits via mid-match transformations. Whether you're a fan of OG Super Saiyan or the Ultra Instinct form, you'll find the most popular transformations available for both Goku and his rival Vegeta.

We've listed all of the items in Fortnite's Item Shop that are based around Dragon Ball, plus how many V-Bucks they each cost. Here's every DBZ skin, glider, and emote available now.

Item

Price

Son Goku Outfit

2,000 V-Bucks

Power Pole Back Bling

Included With Outfit

Power Pole Pickaxe

Included With Outfit

Goku's Charging Up Emote

Included With Outfit

Vegeta Outfit

1,800 V-Bucks

Vegeta's Charging Up Emote

Included With Outfit

Beerus Outfit

1,500 V-Bucks

The Seer Fish Back Bling

Included With Outfit

Bulma Outfit

1,200 V-Bucks

Shenron Glider

1,200 V-Bucks

Space Pod Glider

800 V-Bucks

Dragon Radar Back Bling

300 V-Bucks

Nimbus Cloud Glider

800 V-Bucks

Roshi Staff & Shell Pack

600 V-Bucks

Boosting Ki Emote

400 V-Bucks

Charging Up Emote

400 V-Bucks

Fusion Hah! Emote

400 V-Bucks

