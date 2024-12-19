Fortnite: How to Get Every FREE Reward in Winterfest 2024
Winterfest is coming back around once again in 2024, and with a new, fun-filled festival comes a collection of dazzling cosmetic items that you can collect just by playing the world-famous battle royale. Though the Fortnite map is covered in snow, it's still a great time to trek through the wacky Island on a quest to become the number-one combatant.
There are over a dozen excitement-packed vanity items that you'll be able to add to your growing locker soon, and as Winterfest 2024 begins in less than 48 hours, you'll want to know everything that's collectible throughout the festive event. Santa is visiting the action-packed Island, and he hasn't skipped out on the fun this year.
How to Unlock Winterfest Rewards in 2024
Winterfest is just around the corner, as it officially launches on December 20th. As such, every cosmetic-minded player is wanting to know how they can get their winter gloves on a new set of shiny rewards. There are nearly 15 items to collect, so there's a little something for every Fortnite fan.
You'll be able to unlock a new reward for each day you log in during Winterfest by opening presents on the Fortnite home screen. In previous years, Epic Games has allowed you to open a fun-filled present once per day, which may contain a skin, back bling, or even a stylish glider. The winter is just now upon us and it seems that the festive fun won't stop anytime soon.
Will Winterfest Rewards Return Later?
One of the biggest questions on every Fortnite fan's mind is whether the 2024 rewards will eventually return to the Item Shop since Battle Pass exclusively is coming to an end. Epic Games will likely sell this year's lineup later, especially since the presents include a festive Snoop Dogg skin.
Since Epic Games has no problem placing Battle Pass outfits in the Item Shop, you'll probably be able to get the Winterfest 2024 cosmetics next year, but they might not be free regardless of whether they return.
Every Reward in Winterfest 2024
Below, we've compiled a list with images of every holiday-themed item you'll be able to collect from Winterfest 2024. The images come courtesy of leakers like HYPEX, Blortzen, and Comrad3s. Check out all of the snowy goodies that are awaiting you under the tree this Christmas, including a festive Snoop Dogg costume that's ready to drop in like it's hot.
1. Christmas Snoop Dog Outfit
Easily the most notable cosmetic that Epic Games is giving to players this Christmas, the festive Snoop Dogg outfit sees the rapper wearing a Santa outfit and sitting by a snowman skin. Snoop Dogg is available in the Music Pass right now, plus he has a costume in the Item Shop, so it's great that we're receiving yet another skin for the celebrity as a Christmas crossover.
2. Snoop's Guitar
Music fans will be delighted to find Snoop's Guitar under the tree this Winterfest. As a red instrument with lights hanging off, there's a lot to be thankful for with this reward. As Fortnite Festival grows in popularity, you can expect to see more and more instruments being added as rewards for limited-time events.
3. Snoop's Pickaxe
Snoop Dogg already has tons of cosmetics in the wacky battle royale, and he's getting another pickaxe along with the newest outfit. It's unclear if the pickaxe will be animated in any way, as it may light up when you swing it. Regardless, Snoop's Pickaxe is easily one of the best Winterfest rewards in 2024.
4. Yulejacket Outfit
Though Yulejacket isn't quite as exciting as Snoop Dogg's new skin, it's still a fun outfit that'll be perfect for a potential Christmas concert. With a Santa hat and Christmas colors all over, there's nothing to dislike about Yulejacket's fun appearance. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to add the newest holiday costume to our Fortnite lockers.
5. Yule Bag Back Bling
The Yule Bag back bling isn't just a backpack, and it's also the perfect way to round out your Christmas locker. With gold, red, and white, it looks like Epic Games wanted to give fans a way to show off their holiday spirit. Although most players are excited for free skins, the back blings Epic cooks up for each event are also something to look forward to in Winterfest.
6. Snow Sparkle Contrail
The Snow Sparkle contrail may not be the fanciest item in Winterfest 2024, but it still has a ton of visual flair. With a blue stream of vibrant action, there won't be a better contrail to use while diving onto the snow-filled Island. There aren't too many contrails that offer a snowy appearance, which is why Snow Sparkle is such a unique reward.
7. Frosted Frets Guitar
If Fortnite Festival is your favorite way to play Fortnite, then Winterfest is an exciting time. The Frosted Frets is a cosmetic guitar covered with an icy shine. Though you can't skate on the Frosted Frets, you can use it as an emote in Battle Royale mode or as your instrument in Fortnite Festival.
8. Peppermint Paraglider
Everybody loves peppermint candy canes, so the Peppermint Paraglider is diving into Fortnite to help you drop in festive style. Even the Grinch can't stop you from enjoying this fantastic gift, so hopefully it'll be one of the first presents everyone unlocks during Winterfest.
9. Yulejacket's Blaster Wrap
Wraps are fun, especially now that the action-packed Ballistic mode has added a long-awaited first-person mode into Fortnite. The Yulejacket's Blaster Wrap is perfect for Christmas and other December holidays, so head into Ballistic to get an up-front view of the newest weapon skin once you unlock it.
10. Humbug Slicer Pickaxe
The Humbug Slicer is a sharp and shiny pickaxe that has a festive handle complete with red and white colors. Chopping down Fortnite trees has never been this fun, especially if Christmas is your jam. It's unlikely that it'll be a dual-wielding pickaxe based on images we have available, but Epic Games often changes their mind about cosmetics.
11. Christmas Sprays
There are three wintery sprays being offered to fans for free during Winterfest. The first is that of a Chiller Grenade, an ice explosive item that usually returns for the jolly season each year. The other two sprays are less interesting, but you can add the items to your locker at no cost to celebrate everyone's favorite time of year.
12. Llama Llightbulb Emoticon
As the least exciting Winterfest cosmetic, the Llama Llightbulb is an emoticon that features a llama and a red bulb. Expect to see this emote all throughout the Christmas season, especially from Fortnite fans who aren't interested in buying a Battle Pass.
13. Holiday Jam Track
Though we don't have a picture of the festive Jam Track, it's sure to instill thousands of Fortnite players with the holiday spirit. There will likely be a popular Christmas carol in the music pack, but only Santa knows for sure.
