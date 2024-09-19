How to Get the Felina Ranked Skin in Fortnite
Fortnite fans have been excited about the Felina skin since it was first leaked and it now looks like it's free. Here is how to unlock the Felina skin in Fortnite.
The Felina skin immediately grabbed fans attention and many expressed interest in buying it. The blend of sleek feline elements with it's dark robe and scythe made the skin a hit with many gamers. Leakers have now revealed that the skin is free but it'll take a bit of effort to get it. Here's how.
How to Unlock the Felina Skin Set
When the Felina quests go live, players will be able to earn the skin for free by leveling up:
- Pickaxe: Gain 25 account levels
- Skin: Gain 50 account levels
The levels must be earned after the quests go live, according to trusted Fortnite leakers. But when is that?
When Is the Felina Skin Available in Fortnite?
The Felina skin has no release date right now.
Fans are frustrated at the lack of a release date, with many expressing that this will be the first time they grind quests for a skin. It's only a matter of when.